BetMGM Bonus Code: NBA Finals Promo is a slam dunk

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 Preview


With a 3-2 series lead, the Warriors are just one win away from earning their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons, and the Dubs will look to complete the mission on the road with Game 6 in Boston on Thursday night.

Despite a third quarter comeback by Boston, the Warriors held off the Celtics for a 104-94 win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at Chase Center. Andrew Wiggins led the Dubs in both scoring with 26 points, and 13 rebounds while Klay Thompson splashed five 3-pointers on his way to 21 points.

If the Celtics have any chance of winning on Thursday, they will need their bench to step up and force the Warriors to defend them. In Game 5, Derrick White and Grant Williams were non-existent, scoring a combined four points (1-of-6 FG, 0-of-4 from three) in 37 minutes.

White and Williams were outscored and outplayed by Jordan Poole and Gary Payton II (20 points, 10-of-16 FG, 4-of-9 from three). The Celtics must avoid a repeat of the Game 5 circumstances, or else they find themselves in trouble.

The equation is simple for Boston Celtics, win to keep the series alive. The Warriors wrapped up the 2018 NBA Championship in just four games in 2018, and they can lift their 7th NBA Title with a win on Thursday night. Neutrals will be hoping the Celtics can force a Game 7, and send the NBA season right down to the wire.

NBA Finals Game 6 odds
Team Moneyline Spread Total Points: 210.5 Golden State Warriors+140(+3.5) -110Over -105Boston Celtics-167(-3.5) -110Under -115
Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.
