ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Video shows gator lunging at photographer at same park where man was dismembered

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3RQn_0gBxnHFv00

What are you looking at?

A hotheaded Florida alligator lunged at a photographer this week after a lengthy standoff in the same park where a man was fatally dismembered last month.

Foster Thorbjornsen, of Seminole, said he was strolling through Taylor Park in Largo when he saw the massive creature surface roughly 20 feet from shore.

“He was the biggest alligator I have seen in the wild,” Bjornsen wrote, estimating its length at 8 to 10 feet.

The shutterbug said he grabbed a zoom lens to take a closeup shot as it glared at him menacingly.

After a long stare down, the reptile instantly lunged at Thorbjornsen the moment he turned away to check his camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12uyT8_0gBxnHFv00
The gator lunged at the photographer in a Florida park.
Facebook / Foster Thorbjornsen

“The timing of his charge was deliberate,” he wrote on Facebook. “He waited for me to turn and look away. It was nerve wracking and intense.”

The flustered photographer said he felt it was safe to only retreat a few steps back because of a steep embankment between him and a potential mauling.

He came away from the confrontation unscathed.

Thorbjornsen fared far better than a previous visitor to the same park who is believed to have been fatally attacked by a gator while looking for golf discs in the water.

Sean McGuinness, 47, was found in the lake missing three limbs on May 31 and officials said he had likely encountered a gator.

“This is a park frequented by families with small children who often go to the water’s edge,” Thorbjornsen wrote. “Definitely not the ideal place for a large aggressive territorial bull gator.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Largo, FL
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy