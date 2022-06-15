ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A not so immaculate game: Rangers make unfortunate history in loss to Astros

By Josh Clark
105.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

Arlington (105.3 The Fan) - Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for the Rangers after their eighth-inning collapse against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night … well … think again.

The Rangers made some improbable history in Wednesday's series finale at Globe Life Field, becoming just the first team in MLB history to have an opposing team throw an immaculate inning against them twice in the same game.

What is an immaculate inning you might ask? It's when a club sends three batters to the plate in an inning and they all strike out on three pitches.

For context, the feat has only been accomplished one other time this season (Nestor Cortes, Yankees, April 17, 2022), and including both instances in Wednesday's game, it has now occurred 109 times since 1889, per MLB .

This is also the first time an immaculate inning has occurred twice on the same date, let alone the same game, according to Sarah Langs of MLB .

To make matters worse, Astros starter Luis Garcia and reliever Phil Maton struck out the same three Rangers - Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller.

Garcia got each hitter to strike out swinging in the second inning, while Maton got Lowe and Miller swinging and Duran looking at strike three in the seventh inning.

The Astros won 9-2 on Wednesday to win the series 2-1.

