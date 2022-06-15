Billerica Truck Driver Killed At Conley Terminal In Boston, Police Say

An aerial view of the Conley Container Terminal in Seaport Photo Credit: Google Maps

A truck driver has died in a pedestrian-involved crash in Boston's Seaport district, authorities said.

Police responded to a crash at Conley Terminal around 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, Massachusetts State Police said.

Initial investigation revealed that a 72-year-old man from Revere was pulling a trailer into the Terminal when he struck a 41-year-old man from Billerica, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.