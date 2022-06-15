ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billerica Truck Driver Killed At Conley Terminal In Boston, Police Say

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
An aerial view of the Conley Container Terminal in Seaport Photo Credit: Google Maps

A truck driver has died in a pedestrian-involved crash in Boston's Seaport district, authorities said.

Police responded to a crash at Conley Terminal around 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, Massachusetts State Police said.

Initial investigation revealed that a 72-year-old man from Revere was pulling a trailer into the Terminal when he struck a 41-year-old man from Billerica, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was released.

