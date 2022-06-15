Meijer Garden Center to offer recycling service to customers

Meijer has announced that customers can bring their plastic flowerpots and trays to any Meijer Garden Center to be recycled. This includes flowerpots and trays that were not originally purchased at a Meijer store.

Meijer Garden Centers began collecting plastic gardening containers in 2014. Since that time, 1,825 tons of plastic has been recycled through East Jordan Plastics, Inc. in South Haven, Michigan.

Meijer Meijer Gardening Center

“At Meijer, we integrate environmental sustainability into our daily operations because it makes good business sense and aligns with our values of caring about the communities we serve,” said Jeff Lynch, Garden Center Merchant for Meijer. “Gardening is an activity that supports a natural environment where plants can flourish, but unfortunately, the majority are sold in plastic gardening containers. By working with our suppliers and customers to recycle those containers, it’s our way of being more environmentally friendly and moving the industry forward.”

According to the Association of Plastic Recyclers, recycled plastic reduced total energy consumption by 88% and cut emissions by 71% for Polypropylene, the plastic used to manufacture plant flowerpots and trays.

