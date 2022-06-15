ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Built Brands recalls protein bar due to possible health risks

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282Bwg_0gBxmw2Z00

Built Brands, LLC. issued a voluntary recall of its “Banana Cream Pie Puffs” protein bar because of potential contamination.

The FDA says the recall affects 4,196 individual bars that could contain pathogenic Escherichia (E.) coli.

Although the exact strain has yet to be determined, customers should not eat this product.

Pathogenic E. coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and get more severe.

Built Brands distributed the recalled product nationwide to 1,049 potential customers through mail orders, which customers should have received after June 6.

The product comes in a 40-gram package marked with lot # D22151011 on the outside of the wrapper.

Built Brands, LLC

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall.

A third-party laboratory detected the presence of E. coli during routine testing.

Built Brands says testing results for additional products indicate other similar products are not affected and the contamination was an isolated incident.

The company says the contamination likely resulted from a failure to follow Good Manufacturing Practices.

Built Brands asks customers who bought the product to contact the company.

You can email questions@built.com for a full refund or replacement. You can also call the company at (801) 845-2991 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
