Denver, CO

Stanley Cup Final: Denver Mayor Hancock Places Bet With Tampa Mayor

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – With hours until the puck drops at Ball Arena, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock placed a friendly wager with the mayor of Tampa, Florida. The Colorado Avalanche face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

Hancock says the losing team’s mayor will have to wear the winning team’s jersey. Hancock says he’ll send some of Colorado’s world-renowned craft beer and steaks.

“Shame you won’t get to try our beer, the @Avalanche are bringing the #StanleyCup back to Denver!” Hancock said.

Mayor Castor responded… and accepted. Castor says the Lightning, a two-time champion, are in for a “3-peat.”

Castor offered up cuisine from the city’s oldest restaurant, coincidentally owned by a University of Denver alum, a box of hand-rolled cigars and guava pastries.

“There’s no doubt that Lord Stanley wants to stay right here in Champa Bay and keep that tan,” Castor said.

Denver, CO
