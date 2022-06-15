ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Kernels top Dragons 7-2 on Wednesday

By Tom Nichols
 3 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—Yuniel Severino went 4 for 4 with two home runs and four runs batted in to lead the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 7-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday afternoon. The two clubs have split the first two games of the six-game series.

With the loss, the Dragons lead over the second place Great Lakes Loons in the Midwest League East Division was trimmed to four games, pending the Loons game tonight against Wisconsin. There are eight games to play in the first half season. The Dragons magic number to clinch a first half division championship remained at five.

Game Recap: The Dragons jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning when Garrett Wolforth lined a two-out single to right to drive in runners from second and third. But the Dragons were held scoreless the rest of the day as Cedar Rapids battled back to tie the game by the fourth inning and take the lead in the sixth. Juniel Severino belted a solo home run to even the score at 2-2, and he connected on a two-run homer to give the Kernels a 4-2 lead in the sixth. Pat Winkel followed Severino’s second home run with another homer to make it 5-2, and Cedar Rapids added two more runs in the seventh to extend their lead to 7-2.

The Dragons collected nine hits in the game. Jose Torres, who went 3 for 4, was the only Dayton player with more than one hit. The Dragons were 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position, continuing a recent struggle that has contributed to the Dragons losses over the last week.

Dragons starting pitcher Thomas Farr (0-3) was charged with the loss. Farr allowed only two runs over his first five innings, but he surrendered three runs before recording an out in the sixth. He went five and one-third innings, allowing eight hits and five runs with one walk and a season-high eight strikeouts.

Notes: New Dragons first baseman Ruben Ibarra made his first appearance with the club after being called up from Daytona on Tuesday. Ibarra won the Florida State League Batter of the Week award with Daytona last week. Ibarra started the game and batted fourth in the order, going 1 for 4 with a run scored.

Up Next: The Dragons play at Cedar Rapids on Thursday at 7:35 p.m. (EDT) in the third game of the series. Connor Phillips (3-2, 2.83) is expected to start for Dayton.

The Dragons return home to host the Lake County Captains on Tuesday, June 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The seven-game series will include a doubleheader on June 22 at 5:35 p.m.

