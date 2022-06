WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Friday released the identity of the suspect who they say shot Upshur County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff in the leg late Thursday morning on I-79. Capt. Robert Maddy said the man was 38-year-old Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania. Officers returned fire after Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was hit, and Brevosky died from his injuries at the scene near mile marker 99 in Weston, Lewis County.

UPSHUR COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO