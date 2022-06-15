ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS confirms tornado touched down in NE Ohio Monday

OHIO (WJW) — The National Weather Service confirms that an EF1 tornado touched down in Ashland and Richland counties during severe storms Monday.

Here’s what caused 90+ mph storm event in NE Ohio

After storm damage surveys, it was determined the tornado touched down in Richland County about three miles west of Newville at 11:33 p.m. It destroyed an outbuilding near Possum Run Road and Snyder Road.

It then tracked eastward and produced extensive tree damage before turning southeast and becoming more intermittent. It then entered Mohican State Park and produced additional tree damage, according to NWS. The tornado ended in Ashland County.

The tornado was about 100 yards wide and traveled 5.7 miles.

Thousands remain without power in Richland County after the storms.

Late Wednesday, Ohio Edison reported more than a quarter of its customers across the county remained without electricity, including 100 percent of its 479 customers in the community of Boston.

Many were still cleaning up after the storms.

There, Al and Kay Clark were spending their 26th wedding anniversary with a massive tree still on their patio and another uprooted tree threatening to crush their house. Kay Clark remembers seeing the endless and brilliant flashes of lightning and then felt the house shake.

“The house shook, and I just thought it was because the storm was so intense and when I got up in the morning it was a shock,” she said.

Crews clear downed trees, power lines from Holmes County after overnight storms

The couple was using a small generator sparingly focusing on their necessities.

“We use it sparingly to charge our or to take care of our well pump to fill our water tank,” said Al Clark.

“It’s stressful, the heat is stressful not being able to do what we want to do having company for three days while all of this is happening adding to the stress but we manage,” said Kay Clark.

Steve Thompson was shuttling his generator around to neighbors’ houses to help keep their food from spoiling.

“I just got a small 3,500-watt generator and all I do is shuttle it back forth between the homes to keep the refrigerators and freezers working we are not worrying about air conditioning or television or things like that,” said Thompson.

Particularly in the rural areas, residents are aware that it may still be days before their electricity is back on.

“We are blessed and favored, we can’t lose, we are winning. Since is our 26th anniversary we are going to try to get to the Texas Roadhouse where it’s air-conditioned,” said Al Clark.

“All I know is that four counties lost power so it’s going to be a while and we understand these crewmen are working around the clock. We have to be patient. we don’t have a choice,” said Kay Clark.

