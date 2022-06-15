ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1000 Invested In Prologis 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prologis PLD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.56%. Currently, Prologis...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping around 450 on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Prologis Pld#Prologis
Benzinga

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Crashing

The past month has seen a major plunge in cryptocurrency prices, as recessionary fears loom and major firms experience operational problems and insolvencies. The Analyst: Marcus Sotiriou, the analyst at the UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, analyzed the severe sell-off experienced in the cryptocurrency market recently. The Thesis: Sotiriou highlights...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Is A Great One

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS is a great company, with a great yield. When asked about Prothena Corporation PLC PRTA, he said, "We are recommending and own Eli Lilly and Company LLY for the Investing Club." Cramer said he believes...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Cash Is Nosediving Today

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, are trading lower in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto is likely trading lower in tandem with major U.S. indices, which are also experiencing marked weakness after the Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are down amid overall market weakness, trading lower by 3.91% to $103.46. The Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised its target fed funds rate by 75 basis points to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest interest rate hike in 28 years. “Inflation remains...
STOCKS
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Blackstone Strategic Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Strategic BGB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 67 cents per share. On Wednesday, Blackstone Strategic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 67 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Travere Therapeutics TVTX stock increased by 16.5% to $28.87 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. Rubius Therapeutics RUBY shares rose 15.84% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $97.4 million. Predictive Oncology POAI shares moved upwards by 13.64% to $0.38....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Needham Sees Apple's Brand Value Worth At $1T

Needham analyst Laura Martin believes lifetime value (LTV) is the primary driver of upside value for Apple Inc AAPL and that brand value is a leading indicator of LTV in a note titled "AAPL's Brand is Worth $1 Trillion." The latest two brand value studies show that Apple's brand is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Shares Of ToughBuilt Industries Are Tanking Today

Shares of small-cap penny stock ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT shares are trading lower after the company priced a $6 million offering. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. today announced the pricing of a public offering of 3,157,895 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $1.90 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant; are exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 22, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Kroger Stock Is Sliding

Kroger Co KR shares are trading lower Thursday after the company announced financial results. Kroger reported first-quarter revenue of $44.6 billion, which beat the estimate of $44.24 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. First-quarter revenue increased 3.8% year-over-year, excluding fuel. Kroger reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share,...
STOCKS
