DEVORE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County Fire Department was on the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 15 Friday evening. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were getting calls of a blue Dodge Durango on fire. The vehicle was located about a half of a mile after Glen Helen Parkway exit. The car fire happened on Friday about 5:06pm June 17, 2022. California Highway Patrol and firefighters were on the scene and had to temporarily shut down the slow lane while they worked on getting the vehicle fire put out.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO