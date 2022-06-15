ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury police seize 7,000 bags of heroin during narcotics and firearms arrest

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jt1xu_0gBxkY7f00

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police officers arrested four men for the possession of illegal narcotics and firearms on Tuesday.

Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department Vice and Intelligence Division and the State Police Violent Crimes Task Force executed search and seizure warrants for two Waterbury residences on Clover Street and Gilyard Drive. Officers also executed a search warrant for Elvin Santos, 23, of Waterbury.

Santos was located and arrested with three other men in connection to an alleged drug factory operation, according to police.

The arrestees were identified as Anthony Parra, 21, of Waterbury, Rahmel Reid, 21, of New York and Stewart Q’uran,18, of Waterbury.

Officers also located the following illegal items during their investigation: 7,000 bags of heroin, 600 grams of marijuana, 40 grams of crack cocaine, $2300 in U.S. currency, a stolen Cam-AM motorcycle, a 9mm Taurus Firearm with 12 round magazines loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition, a 9mm Polymer 80 with 10 rounds of ammunition in its magazine and 1 round of ammunition in its chamber, a 38 special revolver with 6 rounds of ammunition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quUAl_0gBxkY7f00
The evidence seized during the investigation.

Elvin Santos was charged with the following offenses: Possession of narcotics of an ounce or more of heroin, possession of half an ounce or more of crack cocaine, operation of a drug factory, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and interfering with a search warrant. Santos was held by police on a $1-million-dollar bond and is pending court arraignment as of Wednesday, according to the authorities.

Stewart Q’uran was charged with the possession of narcotics with intent to sell, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, failure to declare possession of a large-capacity magazine, larceny in the third degree, and criminal attempt to escape from custody. Q’uran was held by the Waterbury Police Department on a 750K bond and is pending court arraignment as of Wednesday.

Mugshot of Stewart Q’uran.

Anthony Parra was charged with the possession of narcotics with intent to sell, the illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle and failure to declare a large capacity magazine. Parra was held the Waterbury Police Department on a $750K bond is pending court arraignment as of Wednesday.

Mugshot of Anthony Parra.

Rahmel Reid was charged with the following offenses: Possession of narcotics with intent to sell, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, weapons in a motor vehicle, failure to declare possession of a large-capacity magazine and larceny in the third degree. As Reid was convicted of a prior felony he was prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition. Reid was held by police on a $750K bond, according to the authorities.

Mugshot of Rahmel Reid.
Comments / 20

James Giacalone
2d ago

They smile for thier mug shots. Lets see if your still smiling a few years into your prison sentenences ! 😄🥴💩

Reply
14
Blessed Be
3d ago

sad their so young and this is the life they have sad 😔..change while your still young and become a mentor in your community

Reply
7
Jorge Castro
2d ago

The laughing smile because they know they'll be out on bond to do it again. I wish that we teach discriminals a hard lesson!

Reply
7
