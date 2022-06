Antonio Carlos Junior wants to make it clear that he holds no ill will toward the UFC. But he said leaving the promotion was ultimately the best possible career move. The former Ultimate Fighter winner exited the promotion after 13 fights and has since gone 4-0 (1 NC) in five PFL fights. He also earned $1 million as the light heavyweight winner for the 2021 PFL season. It was a huge financial windfall after his previous UFC contract, a 10-fight deal from the reality show.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO