Local Lego shop invites community to cool off

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local business is opening its doors to keep the community cool, and give people the chance to play like kids again.

Dayton Brick Shop, found at 5519 Bigger Road, has a store full of colorful Lego bricks and cool air. When the storms left many without power in the middle of a heat wave, the owner posted to Facebook inviting the community to stop by, enjoy the cool air, charge their phones and play with Legos.

“For those that are wanting to cool off in the heat, come!” social media manager Jason Miller said. “We ‘ve got the AC kickin’.”

The store recently moved into a location four times the size of the old one, and Miller said the community has supported the expansion.

“Everyone’s just come in bright-eyed,” Miller said. “A lot of adults who haven’t played with Lego in forever are coming back and kind of revisiting that childlike love. A lot of kids are coming in, so we’re seeing a lot of different types of people coming in, and we just want to make this a safe space for everybody.”

In addition to offering cool air, the shop also has a community space in the back for birthday parties as well as a bi-weekly raffle to support the community. They also host special events, Miller said, including a Fathers’ Day event coming up.

For more information about the shop and upcoming events, Miller said you can find them on Instagram and TikTok at daytonbrickshop.

