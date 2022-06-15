ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Local Lego shop invites community to cool off

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ep8XL_0gBxjznN00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local business is opening its doors to keep the community cool, and give people the chance to play like kids again.

Dayton Brick Shop, found at 5519 Bigger Road, has a store full of colorful Lego bricks and cool air. When the storms left many without power in the middle of a heat wave, the owner posted to Facebook inviting the community to stop by, enjoy the cool air, charge their phones and play with Legos.

Ohio state parks waiving daily pool fees

“For those that are wanting to cool off in the heat, come!” social media manager Jason Miller said. “We ‘ve got the AC kickin’.”

The store recently moved into a location four times the size of the old one, and Miller said the community has supported the expansion.

“Everyone’s just come in bright-eyed,” Miller said. “A lot of adults who haven’t played with Lego in forever are coming back and kind of revisiting that childlike love. A lot of kids are coming in, so we’re seeing a lot of different types of people coming in, and we just want to make this a safe space for everybody.”

Thousands remain without power in Miami Valley

In addition to offering cool air, the shop also has a community space in the back for birthday parties as well as a bi-weekly raffle to support the community. They also host special events, Miller said, including a Fathers’ Day event coming up.

For more information about the shop and upcoming events, Miller said you can find them on Instagram and TikTok at daytonbrickshop.

Click here to find the most read stories on WDTN.com Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Trotwood holds Juneteenth celebration event

"Help us celebrate this momentous occasion in American History as Southern Ohio’s only predominantly black city. A wide array of locally owned businesses, vendors and food trucks will be in attendance, creating a wonderful atmosphere that will be fun as well as educational for the entire family," the event release states.
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Celtic Fest Ohio kicks off with Renaissance village

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — This year’s Celtic Fest Ohio is more than just a pint. Celtic Fest Ohio returns to Renaissance Park on Saturday, June 18 with experiences and activities for all ages. It will utilize approximately half of the Renaissance festival village for its one-day Celtic extravaganza. The festival features two stages of music […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
dayton.com

Juneteenth celebrations aim to provide community, education, empowerment

Juneteenth, a holiday marking the emancipation of African Americans from slavery on June 19, 1865, is being celebrated across the Dayton region this weekend with various events seeking to educate and entertain. On Saturday, a Juneteenth celebration was held on Mc Donough Street in downtown Dayton. The event was hosted...
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Making way for Dunkin’

The former Golden Star Buffet building, which housed other tenants also, is being demolished to make way for a Dunkin’ Donuts next to the Champaign County Library. A new building soon to be constructed will be approximately 2,137 square feet with a drive-thru, and the front of the new building will face U.S. Route 36. Existing entrances to the property from state Route 29 (Scioto Street) and U.S. Route 36 will be re-utilized as entrances to the new Dunkin’ Donuts. There will be no convenience store or other tenant on the site once construction is finished.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Bricks#Lego Store#Legos#Local Lego#Dayton Brick Shop#Ac
dayton.com

GET ACTIVE: Connecting the mind, body and spirit

Relax, recharge and reconnect – The Lifestyle Technique events focus on being in the moment. “Life is so fast-paced, and people are so busy, we need time to slow down and connect with others and ourselves,” said Michelle Daniel, an integrative nutrition health coach and founder of The Lifestyle Technique. “It’s important to connect mind, body and spirit.”
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Everything Kaye!

Multi-family Yard Sales this weekend.

Last weekend we traveled through Huber Heights, Ohio, for the annual community garage sales. This weekend we'll make three stops, in my favorite county! We lived in Greene county for 20 years before relocating to Montgomery. I narrowed it down to three sales, that would most definitely worth your time.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton.com

New Carlisle butterfly house to reopen Monday

The Meadow View Grower’s Butterfly and Monarch Habitat in New Carlisle will reopen for its sixth year on Monday. At the reopening, which is also the start of National Pollinator Week, a majority of the butterflies will still be in caterpillar form. They will grow and populate the house until the butterflies are released in September.
NEW CARLISLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Neighbors raise concerns as completion of new Dayton dog park nears

DAYTON — Neighbors are raising concerns with the City of Dayton as the completion to move a popular dog park near completion. The Deeds Point dog park will be moved to Triangle Park, which is part of a move that came after the city sold the Deeds Point land to the Connor Group in 2021. The sale of 13 acres near Deeds Point was part of a plan to build an elementary school designed for underprivileged children.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: Piqua parks, town disgrace

Our Piqua parks are in terrible shape and disrepair. Poor or no restroom facilities. We used to have a wading and nice swimming pools. Wonderful music at Fountain Park with Warehouse Young Singers, Piqua Players, Piqua Bands, Air Force Band, Ohio State Alumni Band, Cincinnati Symphony, Music Arts Groups’ Church Programs, and events. Plus, wonderful car shows by Bill Vogt, with good music, on well-shaded, cool, grassy areas. Now events are in town on hot black top with loud truck noises and loud music. So we can walk around with a warm beer in our hand looking for shade. Greenville, Troy, Sidney, Tipp City have many fine parks with fun events for families.
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

WDTN

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy