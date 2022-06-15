ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota launches ‘election facts’ webpage

By Eric Mayer
KELOLAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of Minnesota’s primary election and special election for an open U.S. House seat, the state launched a new webpage detailing facts about elections. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said the...

KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID update for Friday, June 17

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,887 newly reported cases and four reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,744. Through June 16, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 393 (down from 412 on June 15). Of those hospitalized, 31 people are in intensive care (down from 34) and 362 are in non-ICU care (down from 381).
KELOLAND TV

Despite official suspension, Ravnsborg’s name on letter

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — His office’s top staff recently placed South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s signature on a letter joining other states’ Republican attorneys general in criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden. The decision came while Ravsnborg remains suspended from official duties, as he awaits an...
MinnPost

Emerging Minnesota farmers get a boost in the form of down payment assistance

Minnesota officials want more new farmers, including people of color, as the average age of the predominantly white industry inches higher. The latest initiative to help meet that goal is a new program that funds down payments on farmland, a subsidy meant to entice people into agriculture and help them stay in the sector long term. The Legislature this year approved $500,000 for down payment assistance, an idea that boosters say will especially help small-scale and minority farmers overcome a range of hurdles that make it hard to buy land.
KAAL-TV

Minn. Republican threatens retaliation against medical board

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has threatened to retaliate against the Minnesota board that oversees doctors as it investigates him for the fifth time. Jensen calls the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice a “juggernaut” that he'll deal with if he’s elected governor. Jensen, a family practice physician...
Steve Simon
MinnPost

Walz says special session negotiations at an ‘impasse’

In the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes, “Negotiations over a special session of the Legislature have ‘reached an impasse,’ said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, leaving billions of dollars from the state’s surplus unspent. The DFL governor and top leaders in Minnesota’s divided Legislature have been meeting for weeks since the regular session ended in May, trying to finalize a deal to pump billions into tax cuts and new spending over the next three years while also leaving billions on the bottom line. But in a meeting Thursday, Senate Republicans said they don’t plan to bring any more offers to the table, Walz said.”
mprnews.org

'Pivotal moment' for the Manfred House

With federal recognition for being a historic and culturally significant site, the Save the Manfred House group looks to re-enter talks with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources about the future of a famed Minnesota author’s home. The Manfred House in Blue Mounds State Park in Rock County was...
fox9.com

Scott Jensen vows to shake up medical board that's investigated him

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Republican governor candidate Dr. Scott Jensen is promising to overhaul Minnesota's medical board if he wins office, frustrated by the panel's investigations of his medical license. Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, said he's facing a fifth investigation from the Minnesota Board of Medical...
willmarradio.com

Senate candidate Alvarado favors California car standards, raising gun purchase age

(Willmar MN-) With about 5 months to go before the election, clear differences are emerging between the candidates for the new Minnesota Senate District 16. DFLer Fernando Alvarado of Willmar is taking on incumbent Republican Andrew Lang of Olivia. In 2020 Lang beat Alvarado, a former Willmar City Council Member, in Senate District 17 68% to 32%. Lang this week reiterated his opposition to Minnesota coming under the control of California's Clean Car Standards, which are designed to increase availability of electric cars to consumers. Alvarado says he thinks it's a good idea...
KELOLAND TV

See how many dinosaur fossils are in South Dakota

(STACKER) — Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about in the 1840s. 1993’s blockbuster “Jurassic Park” drove our 20th-century obsession with dinosaurs into overdrive. And with each new fossil discovery and dinosaur movie release, our intrigue with these prehistoric predators only grows.
MinnPost

Poll: Voters in Greater Minnesota are unhappy with Democratic leaders, but open to gun regulations, abortion access

A new poll conducted in early June by MinnPost and Change Research found a negative view of the direction of Minnesota and the country. But that outlook is even more gloomy among likely voters surveyed in Greater Minnesota, where people by wide margins said the state and nation are on the wrong track, more often reported feeling a financial pinch from inflation in gas prices and groceries and poorly rated the performance of Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden.
96.7 The River

4 of the Best Ways to Keep the Bugs Away in Minnesota

There are a ton of things about Minnesota that I love but the 90+ bug bites that I got the other day, that's not one of them. The nasty no-see-um creatures that are practically invisible in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin love me a ton. And the mosquitos think I'm pretty tasty too. I'm sure these bugs are in other states too, like Illinois and Indiana, but I haven't been bit there yet.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota senators silent on AG impeachment vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota senators are staying silent on how they will vote as they weigh whether to remove Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash. Most say they will be impartial, likening themselves to jurors or judges...
kfgo.com

More MN households qualify for federal food assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. – As inflation causes grocery prices to rise, more households in Minnesota are qualifying for a federal program that provides assistance with food. The Minnesota Legislature, during its last session, increased the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, from 165% of the federal poverty level to 200%. That means households of three making $3,600 a month or less are now able to receive the food benefits.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota creates Strategy to provide COVID vaccine to children six months and older

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's administration is announcing its strategy to get children six months and older vaccinated for COVID-19. Officials announced Wednesday that the vaccine could arrive in the state as early as next week. The effort follows an FDA panel recommendation of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months.
