Three suspects were arrested on various charges at a Rialto residence, and a woman is being sought in connection with the incident, according to the Rialto Police Department. Earlier this month, Officer Sanders and Officer Villareal, who is assigned to SANCATT (San Bernardino County Auto Theft Taskforce), worked together to investigate the report of a victim’s identity being fraudulently used to purchase a vehicle through Carvana, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 14.

RIALTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO