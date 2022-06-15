ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackpot, NV

Idaho man accused of cheating at Jackpot casino

By ELKO DAILY
Elko Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKO – An Idaho man has been arrested on four felony counts of gaming fraud after being accused of pinching and pressing his bets at blackjack tables in a Jackpot casino. Patrick D. Howard, 39, of Nampa was observed adding chips or removing...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 4

Vanquish
3d ago

he looks just like my old friend Bobby. he doesn't cheat when he goes to jackpot but he doesn't mind tearing up the cards once in awhile. 😂

Reply
3
Trump s corrupt
3d ago

Tip.. they have cameras Homer. Real poor place to cheat.

Reply
11
