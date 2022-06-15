Sinkhole closes St. Clair Avenue in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to multiple mulch fires at 2 a.m. happening in the Flats in downtown Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. When Cleveland firefighters got to the scene,...
Are you in Cleveland and looking for a few slices of cheesy goodness?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local pizzerias in Greater Cleveland. Located on the westside, this pizzeria serves some of the best pies in the Land. Their Margherita pizza is delicious. You also can't go wrong with their green pie, which includes red sauce, mozzarella, arugula pesto, fried sage leaves, and basil, and their Diavolo pie, which includes red sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, spicy salami, and red onions.
Steven Litt reports for Cleveland.com on an ambitious proposal for the demolition of the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Building, a vacant county landmark built in 1931, to create space for a freeway cap project called “Reconnect Cleveland.” The Campus District Inc. is proposing the demolition and cap project in response to a request for proposals (RFP) from Cuyahoga County for the redevelopment of the historic courthouse.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland’s return to recycling last week netted 11 tons of recyclables in just the first day and a half of collections – a modest, yet promising milestone that spells the end of a lengthy hiatus, during which all city waste went straight to the landfill.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least one witness said it looked like a scene from a horror movie. Emergency crews responded to the Flats in Cleveland after receiving reports of fires overnight. According to Lt. Mike Norman with the Cleveland Division of Fire, approximately 20 “spot fires” broke out near...
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The intense heat could be a factor in a large and expanding sinkhole in the middle of downtown Cleveland. It formed at West 6t Street and St. Clair Avenue. Cleveland police had to close part of the busy intersection. The sinkhole is located in the eastbound lane of St. Clair. Police are […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland First District Detective Unit is looking to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect of breaking and entering that occurred on June 2. Police said the man broke into the Bosworth Tavern located in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road at approximately 4:45 a.m.
Passersby have been peeking in the windows of this brand new restaurant in Ohio for weeks in anticipation of its grand opening this week. On June 16, 2022, Sam McNulty unveiled his brand new restaurant, Bright Side, for Ohio diners to enjoy.
The Beachwood Truck Park will open by July 1, owner Daniel Deagan hopes, provided supply chain issues are sorted out. Deagan, who is leasing space in Beachwood’s former Fire Station No. 2 at 24619 Chagrin Blvd., plans to open an indoor-outdoor bar with a beer garden – with room for a rotating lineup of food trucks on site. There will be three at any given hour, he said.
Law enforcement officials recovered the body of missing swimmer Brandon Spurlock the morning of June 17 on the eastern shoreline of Vermilion. Spurlock, 33, of Elyria, was on a raft with a woman while his young niece was on the shore when he went into the water and drowned at Showse Park, on Edgewater Drive, at around 4 p.m., June 15, according to Vermilion police.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Vermilion announced on Friday morning that the body of 33-year-old Brandon Spurlock was recovered from Lake Erie. The search for Spurlock entered its third day on Friday. Officials said emergency crews were initially called to Showse Park on Wednesday afternoon after a man entered...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community to help find him. Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11, according to a Facebook post from the department. Chrishawn is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, police said. Chrishawn...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles are popping up in local stores. In Northeast Ohio, three kiosks are located at Meijer locations in Stow, Mentor, and Lorain. Additional machines can be found at the Westlake emissions station and Medina BMV location. Find an Ohio BMV express...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended on the city’s West side Thursday morning. According to police, the suspect crashed into another car near W. 85th Street and Lorain Avenue in the Cudell neighborhood. Two men in the suspect’s vehicle were taken into custody at the scene and...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police confirmed a man died after being shot early Saturday afternoon. The man was found in the 15000 block of Terrace Road after police arrived at 12:18 p.m. on June 18, according to Capt. Brian Gerhard of the East Cleveland Police Department. 19 News...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police confirmed human remains found in Cleveland were identified as a woman who has been missing since 2015, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Bones were found by a worker on May 13 in a field near the 3500 block of E....
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Center Street Bridge is the main connector between the West and East banks of the Flats, and a gateway to the city’s downtown. But drivers, cyclists, and walkers are fed up with the lengthy construction project that has shut the bridge down, and now they’re wondering why it appears no work is being done?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of playground equipment will be dedicated to honor two elementary school students who were killed during a family’s September 2021 murder-suicide in Avon Lake. The school district said the Erieview PTA raised funds to purchase the playground carousel that will commemorate 6-year-old Grant...
