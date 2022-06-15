ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Sinkhole closes St. Clair Avenue in downtown Cleveland

By Brian Koster
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The eastbound lanes of St Clair Avenue are...

www.cleveland19.com

WKYC

Fire erupts overnight in Cleveland's popular nightspot, the Flats

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to multiple mulch fires at 2 a.m. happening in the Flats in downtown Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. When Cleveland firefighters got to the scene,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland Area

Are you in Cleveland and looking for a few slices of cheesy goodness?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local pizzerias in Greater Cleveland. Located on the westside, this pizzeria serves some of the best pies in the Land. Their Margherita pizza is delicious. You also can't go wrong with their green pie, which includes red sauce, mozzarella, arugula pesto, fried sage leaves, and basil, and their Diavolo pie, which includes red sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, spicy salami, and red onions.
CLEVELAND, OH
PLANetizen

Freeway Cap Park Proposed in the Heart of Cleveland

Steven Litt reports for Cleveland.com on an ambitious proposal for the demolition of the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Building, a vacant county landmark built in 1931, to create space for a freeway cap project called “Reconnect Cleveland.” The Campus District Inc. is proposing the demolition and cap project in response to a request for proposals (RFP) from Cuyahoga County for the redevelopment of the historic courthouse.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Unknown suspect breaks into Cleveland’s Bosworth Tavern

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland First District Detective Unit is looking to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect of breaking and entering that occurred on June 2. Police said the man broke into the Bosworth Tavern located in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road at approximately 4:45 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood Truck Park hopes to open by July 1

The Beachwood Truck Park will open by July 1, owner Daniel Deagan hopes, provided supply chain issues are sorted out. Deagan, who is leasing space in Beachwood’s former Fire Station No. 2 at 24619 Chagrin Blvd., plans to open an indoor-outdoor bar with a beer garden – with room for a rotating lineup of food trucks on site. There will be three at any given hour, he said.
BEACHWOOD, OH
fanrecap.com

Body of missing swimmer Brandon Spurlock recovered in Vermilion

Law enforcement officials recovered the body of missing swimmer Brandon Spurlock the morning of June 17 on the eastern shoreline of Vermilion. Spurlock, 33, of Elyria, was on a raft with a woman while his young niece was on the shore when he went into the water and drowned at Showse Park, on Edgewater Drive, at around 4 p.m., June 15, according to Vermilion police.
VERMILION, OH
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Lake Erie swimmer recovered near Vermilion shoreline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Vermilion announced on Friday morning that the body of 33-year-old Brandon Spurlock was recovered from Lake Erie. The search for Spurlock entered its third day on Friday. Officials said emergency crews were initially called to Showse Park on Wednesday afternoon after a man entered...
VERMILION, OH
cleveland19.com

17-year-old missing from Cleveland since June 11, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community to help find him. Chrishawn Taylor has been missing since June 11, according to a Facebook post from the department. Chrishawn is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds, police said. Chrishawn...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police chase ends in crash on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended on the city’s West side Thursday morning. According to police, the suspect crashed into another car near W. 85th Street and Lorain Avenue in the Cudell neighborhood. Two men in the suspect’s vehicle were taken into custody at the scene and...
cleveland19.com

1 dead after being shot in East Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police confirmed a man died after being shot early Saturday afternoon. The man was found in the 15000 block of Terrace Road after police arrived at 12:18 p.m. on June 18, according to Capt. Brian Gerhard of the East Cleveland Police Department. 19 News...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Is there a delay on the Center Street Bridge project?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Center Street Bridge is the main connector between the West and East banks of the Flats, and a gateway to the city’s downtown. But drivers, cyclists, and walkers are fed up with the lengthy construction project that has shut the bridge down, and now they’re wondering why it appears no work is being done?
CLEVELAND, OH

