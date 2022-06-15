ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Multiple women arrested at southern border for smuggling fentanyl in body cavities

By Annie Gimbel
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.

On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.

Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs. A pat down search was conducted and officers discovered a drug-filled balloon that had dislodged from her vaginal cavity.

Fentanyl seized from smuggler's body cavity. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Two days after that, on June 13, officers working at the same location intercepted a 47-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.07 pounds of fentanyl. During a pat down search, officers said they felt a foreign object in her groin area. She then admitted to carrying drugs and voluntarily removed a bundle from her vaginal cavity.

"Smugglers will utilize any and all methods available to introduce contraband to the United States," said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "CBP uses multiple layers of enforcement to identify and stop these smugglers. Some of those layers include technology, officer expertise, and canine enforcement teams."

All three women were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and other federal agencies for prosecution.

•Humorous Critic•
2d ago

If ppl think this is the only way drugs come here your living in a bubble. Alot are made and sold here already. And it said 2 of the 3 are US citizens. ..🙈

Mark Yardley
3d ago

I wonder how many have died from people bringing this across open border mmmm and they want to talk about Guns

Daniel Tullos
2d ago

I'd like to know how many illegal immigrants have gotten their nooks crannies checked for drugs. Texas needs to stop Biden from human trafficking of illegal immigrants at the U.S border. Stop all busing and Airlines carrying illegals to other states.

