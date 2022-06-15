Family escapes Yellowstone flooding

The rising waters have been so devasting that all of Yellowstone entrances are now closed. New video shows just how bad the flooding has been. As CNN has reported, all the entrances to Yellowstone are currently closed. Flooding in Park County and Yellowstone has just been shared by KBZK in Bozeman, Montana.
Historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park this week has caused significant damage and led to a total closure of the park that officials are saying may last through next week. KSL-TV got an aerial look at the damage, from washed out roads to flooded campgrounds. According to KSL, Pebble Creek...
An SUV attempting to escape dangerous flooding at Yellowstone National Park was nearly crushed by a rockslide – and a person in a nearby vehicle captured the scary moment on video. The 8-second clip was shared by Instagram user Anne Leppold, who recorded the incident from the car behind...
Parts of Yellowstone National Park may be closed for the rest of the summer season after historic flooding overwhelmed bridges and roads. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the area including Victoria and TJ Britton. They ran out of their front door Monday with a few belongings and their...
The cool stuff coming from Yellowstone just doesn’t end. And in a place just teaming with wildlife, I suppose that’s to be expected… especially when it comes to bison. Yellowstone holds the largest population of bison that lives on public land. There’s estimated to be roughly 5,000 head in the herd.
Yellowstone National Park is still closed after historic flooding washed out roads and bridges and triggered rockslides starting on Monday. Photos show damaged roads and bridges as the Yellowstone River reached at least two feet above record levels due to rain and snowmelt. Hundreds of homes in nearby communities were damaged by the swollen river as the area received more than eight inches of rain between Friday and Monday. So far, no one has been reported hurt or killed by the flooding event.
Aerial photographs are beginning to tell the tale of how Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding landscape may be forever changed after historic flooding this week. Days of rain compounded by rapid snowmelt caused the Yellowstone River to swell to 13.8 feet, more than two feet above the previously held record of 11.5 feet. The surging floodwaters eroded river banks, destroyed bridges and washed out roads, which may have to be rebuilt elsewhere in the future.
Floods devastated portions of Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding area earlier this week. Satellite images taken before and after the floods give a sense of the scale. The flooding, caused by heavy rain and the rapid melting of snow, is "unprecedented," the National Park Service said. The northern portion...
A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
This article was originally published in High Country News. Unprecedented flooding in the Yellowstone area on Monday, June 13, inundated homes, devoured roads, swept away bridges, isolated entire towns, and shut down one of America’s busiest and most famous national parks. It was yet another indication of the impacts that climate change is likely to have on flood- and drought-ridden communities across the West.
If you’ve never tried to swim against strong rapids on a river, then don’t. Absolutely horrible idea. Most rapids travel at a speed of one to two feet for second, and can easily sweep you away if you aren’t careful. If you’re not a great swimmer, and...
Yellowstone National Park has shared new photos and videos of the damage caused by recent massive flooding in the area. Driving the news: Dangerous flooding — driven by rainfall and snowmelt — left bridges and roads washed out at Yellowstone. The park is still closed, but a "limited reopening" is "highly possible" for next week, the National Park Service said Friday.
The heavy weather prompted the closure of critical interstates, damaged a hospital, and left over 100,000 people without power late Wednesday night. Interstate closures and multiple damage reports were among the repercussions felt by Wisconsin residents Wednesday after a slew of tornadoes struck the state. Severe thunderstorms rumbled over Wisconsin...
Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes took a bit of a break from filming Season 5 of the show in early June. Instead, he got to spend some time with his wife, Bianca, in an undisclosed tropical location. Bianca, a model from Brazil, shared a few snaps of herself and her husband from what looks to have been a relaxing getaway.
Season 5 of Yellowstone is under production and that means we are going to get more awesome photos of stars like Cole Hauser. His latest snap features Forrie J. Smith. Not only is Smith great on screen as Lloyd, he’s a real deal cowboy, Through and through, Forrie doesn’t mess around when it comes to horses and cattle. Rip and Lloyd seem saddled up and ready to go!
Created in 1872 as the United States was recovering from the Civil War, Yellowstone was the first of the national parks that came to be referred to as America’s best idea. Now, the home to gushing geysers, thundering waterfalls and some of the country’s most plentiful and diverse wildlife is facing its biggest challenge in decades.
Andreu Shawne Batholic, Anne Marie Anderson dead, Caleb Marquez injured after a crash near Myers Flat (Myers Flat, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 25-year-old Andreu Shawne Batholic, of Eureka, and 42-year-old Anne Marie Anderson, from Vancouver, as the victims who lost their lives and 38-year-old Caleb Marquez, from Portland, as the person who suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Monday near Myers Flat. The fatal multi-vehicle wreck took place on Highway 101 [...]
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Alaska, the Final Frontier, is a bucket-list destination for a reason. For one thing, it’s out there—as in not exactly easy to get to. It’s also not as much of a year-round destination as many other locales, and many properties close for a period in the winter. Since it’s a far-flung destination for so many, a trip to the Northwest extremity of North America can be expensive, but unlike other honeymoon spots like Hawaii or the Caribbean, its less-trodden existence means it never really feels overcrowded with tourists (outside of cruise ports), even in high season.
Comments / 0