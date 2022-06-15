ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Family escapes Yellowstone flooding

ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Utah family with a rare disease...

www.abc4.com

deseret.com

A look at Yellowstone flooding from Chopper 5

Historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park this week has caused significant damage and led to a total closure of the park that officials are saying may last through next week. KSL-TV got an aerial look at the damage, from washed out roads to flooded campgrounds. According to KSL, Pebble Creek...
ENVIRONMENT
#Yellowstone National Park
The Weather Channel

Photos of Yellowstone's Historic Flooding

Yellowstone National Park is still closed after historic flooding washed out roads and bridges and triggered rockslides starting on Monday. Photos show damaged roads and bridges as the Yellowstone River reached at least two feet above record levels due to rain and snowmelt. Hundreds of homes in nearby communities were damaged by the swollen river as the area received more than eight inches of rain between Friday and Monday. So far, no one has been reported hurt or killed by the flooding event.
GARDINER, MT
The Weather Channel

Aerial Photos Show How Yellowstone's Flood May Have Forever Changed the Landscape

Aerial photographs are beginning to tell the tale of how Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding landscape may be forever changed after historic flooding this week. Days of rain compounded by rapid snowmelt caused the Yellowstone River to swell to 13.8 feet, more than two feet above the previously held record of 11.5 feet. The surging floodwaters eroded river banks, destroyed bridges and washed out roads, which may have to be rebuilt elsewhere in the future.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNBC

Satellite photos show extent of devastating Yellowstone flood

Floods devastated portions of Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding area earlier this week. Satellite images taken before and after the floods give a sense of the scale. The flooding, caused by heavy rain and the rapid melting of snow, is "unprecedented," the National Park Service said. The northern portion...
ENVIRONMENT
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
The Atlantic

I Got Stuck in the Yellowstone Floods

This article was originally published in High Country News. Unprecedented flooding in the Yellowstone area on Monday, June 13, inundated homes, devoured roads, swept away bridges, isolated entire towns, and shut down one of America’s busiest and most famous national parks. It was yet another indication of the impacts that climate change is likely to have on flood- and drought-ridden communities across the West.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Goes Full Cowboy With Lloyd Actor Forrie J. Smith in Amazing BTS Montana Snap

Season 5 of Yellowstone is under production and that means we are going to get more awesome photos of stars like Cole Hauser. His latest snap features Forrie J. Smith. Not only is Smith great on screen as Lloyd, he’s a real deal cowboy, Through and through, Forrie doesn’t mess around when it comes to horses and cattle. Rip and Lloyd seem saddled up and ready to go!
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions

Created in 1872 as the United States was recovering from the Civil War, Yellowstone was the first of the national parks that came to be referred to as America’s best idea. Now, the home to gushing geysers, thundering waterfalls and some of the country’s most plentiful and diverse wildlife is facing its biggest challenge in decades.
POLITICS
