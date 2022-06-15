ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday, FL

Deputies Searching For Missing-Runaway 14-Year-Old Girl, Last Seen In Holiday

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 3 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Julieonna Borghardt, a missing-runaway 14-year-old.

Deputies say that Borghardt is 5’5”, approx. 130 lbs., with curly blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen around 6 p.m. on June 14 in the Elkhorn Blvd. area of Holiday.

If you have any information on Borghardt’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

