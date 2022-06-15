ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Summer camps available soon for Colleton youngsters

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many ways for your children to stay engaged in sports and outdoor recreation this summer. The Colleton County Recreation Department is hosting several different camps. These camps are for boys and girls, and come with many “extras,” including a camp T-Shirt. å. Please see the...

Ritter residents enjoy summer with local day of fun

The Ritter community came together on Saturday for a day of fun and fellowship called “Summer Fest.”. The Ritter Community Revitalization Project sponsored its “Summer Fest” for all Ritter residents. The event began with a morning parade, which boasted more than 40 entries. Church floats, motorcycles, walking groups and others joined in to march through the Ritter community. The parade was led by three grand marshalls, all of whom are senior citizens in the Ritter community. The grand marshalls of the parade were Mable Kainglee, 105 years old; Naomi Ford, 92 years old; and Willie Shark, 94 years old.
RITTER, SC
Local musicians hit the right note with Colleton club members

The P.E.P. Club (People Enjoying People) was entertained by musicians and singers Larry Duncan and Brian Cassedy during its May 26 meeting. Larry Duncan played guitar and sang, while accompanied by Brian Cassedy on guitar. According to P.E.P. Club President Norma Weeks, their music was enjoyed by everyone. Club members...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Juneteenth growing bigger than planned

The Juneteenth Celebration is underway and ready for visitors. The festival began on June 10th with a ribbon cutting, officially opening the event. Latosia Simmons and her friends rallied together to open the festival and make plans for a wonderful day. “This event means a lot to me as well as the community. We get to celebrate our heritage as well as seeing Colleton County come together as united and as a supportive community for all events,” said Simmons. “Each year as we expand and grow with new sponsors, vendors, entertainment and attendees from the community and surrounding area, we hope there will be nothing but love spread all over our county as well as our nation in honor of Juneteenth, no matter the race, sex, or gender we all will be in celebration. Freedom is for us all.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Colleton native takes a top spot at CMC

Colleton Medical Center welcomes Walterboro native Victoria Clark as the new director of the Medical Surgical Unit. Prior to joining Colleton Medical Center, Clark spent the past three years as a travel nurse assisting hospitals across the United States with staffing shortages, including opening a COVID-19-only hospital in Maryland in 2020. Before that, she worked up the ranks at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, S.C., working there as an RN, Charge Nurse and Nurse Manager.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
NCPD hosting first ‘Fun Fest Friday’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday will host the first of a series of family-friendly festivals that will take place throughout the summer. The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Gethsemani Community Center (2449 Beacon Street, North Charleston). There will be free […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WHHS Valedictorian offers sage advice to peers, next generation

Wade Hampton High School's top graduating senior had some wise words during her valedictory address that both inspired and amused the crowds of students, family and spectators during WHHS' May 26 graduation. "Do your best. Be true to yourself, and don’t take life too seriously because no one makes it...
Jasper County schools celebrate graduations

Seven high schools in Jasper County recently held their 2022 graduation ceremonies, in venues ranging from gymnasiums and recreation centers to football fields. Thomas Heyward Academy’s graduation was held May 27 in its gymnasium with 29 seniors. The valedictorian was Abigail Caroline Hayes and the salutatorian was Natalie Elizabeth King.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
Hampton County Watermelon Festival resumes after COVID pandemic

The Hampton County Watermelon Festival - long dubbed by organizers as the longest continuing festival in South Carolina - returns next week after a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 80th annual H.C. Watermelon Festival will be held June 20-25 in various locations throughout the county. With the pandemic...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Satterfield family announces launch of ‘Gloria’s Gift’ to help families in need

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of the woman who worked for two decades for a prominent Lowcountry attorney is establishing a charity to help families at Christmastime. Gloria Satterfield worked for the Alex Murdaugh family for more than 20 years until her death on Feb. 26, 2018, after what was described as a “trip and fall accident” at the Murdaugh home.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Elks honor Wallace’s ENF contributions

Walterboro Elks Lodge No. 1988 recently met to honor retired veteran John Wallace for his contributions to the Elks National Foundation (ENF). Wallace was presented with a certificate and a pin from the ENF by lodge leaders Donna Miller and Mary Jo Fox. The mission of the organization is to...
WALTERBORO, SC
Dorchester Paws hosting pet food, supply giveaway on Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Dorchester Paws has partnered with Raising Cane’s and Charleston Radio Group to give away pet food and supplies to the community on Saturday. The shelter said the 35,000 pounds of food, supplies, and cat litter will be given away on a first come first serve basis. Items include cat and dog food, […]
Moncks Corner Chick-fil-A offering team members free tuition

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry Chick-fil-A is working to break educational barriers for its employees through a new program. Thanks to a partnership with Point University, the restaurant is offering employees free tuition. The program is unique to the Moncks Corner location. The restaurant explained that the goal is to “invest in the […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A celebration of Juneteenth, vintage rock music and more farmers markets! Check out what events are happening this weekend in the Lowcountry. Juneteenth Family Fest This Saturday, head out to Riverfront Park to celebrate Juneteenth! Bring your family and friends out to the Juneteenth Family Fest to enjoy a day-long celebration […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Band of Blue members applauded by city leaders

The Band of Blue Winter Percussion Ensemble from Colleton County High School was recently recognized by Walterboro City Council. At council’s June 7 meeting, a proclamation was read congratulating the band students on their recent success. The Winter Percussion Ensemble won the 2022 Carolina Winter Ensemble Association Percussion Championship...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Xi Omega Omega Chapter initiates 10 new members

On May 22, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Xi Omega Omega Chapter, initiated 10 new members in Walterboro. Glotavia Morris delivered a message during the worship service. The membership committee consists of Leila Williams (chairman), Beverly Haynes, Dr. Joyce Davis, Kayla Hasty, Dr. Denise Rhodes, Florence Reed, and Mahalia Buckner. Sylvia Joy Williams is the president of the chapter.
WALTERBORO, SC
Susie Jackson Memorial Garden opens Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A new garden is set to open in downtown Charleston in memory of Susie Jackson, one of the victims of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting. The Susie Jackson Freedom Memorial Garden will open to the public on Friday, the seventh anniversary of the tragedy. Jackson, at 87, was the eldest of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston to consider making dog tethering illegal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is reviewing its animal cruelty rules and is expected to present new guidelines to the city council that, among other things, would make tethering illegal. Tethering is the practice of tying up an animal to restrict its ability to move. The exact...
Trash pickup delayed for parts of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash pickup will be delayed by one day in parts of Charleston during the week of June 20.  The City of Charleston announced that residents on the peninsula, inner West Ashley, and James Island will have their pickup delayed by one day due to the city’s recognition of Juneteenth on June 20.  […]
CHARLESTON, SC

