Summer camps available soon for Colleton youngsters

The Juneteenth Celebration is underway and ready for visitors. The festival began on June 10th with a ribbon cutting, officially opening the event. Latosia Simmons and her friends rallied together to open the festival and make plans for a wonderful day. “This event means a lot to me as well as the community. We get to celebrate our heritage as well as seeing Colleton County come together as united and as a supportive community for all events,” said Simmons. “Each year as we expand and grow with new sponsors, vendors, entertainment and attendees from the community and surrounding area, we hope there will be nothing but love spread all over our county as well as our nation in honor of Juneteenth, no matter the race, sex, or gender we all will be in celebration. Freedom is for us all.”

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO