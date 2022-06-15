Badger Boys State makes UW-Eau Claire debut

Gregory Dempsey of Grafton gives a campaign speech Wednesday in his bid for a seat on the state Supreme Court in UW-Eau Claire’s Gantner Concert Hall as part of Badger Boys State. The university is hosting more than 700 participants this week in the leadership program in which incoming high school seniors learn how Wisconsin government works by creating their own city, county and state level governments. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — It may be summer, but the presence of more than 700 high school students this week has the UW-Eau Claire campus bustling with activity.

The university is hosting the 79th session of Badger Boys State, a state civic leadership camp for Wisconsin high school students.

The annual weeklong program, which began Sunday, is for Wisconsin students entering their senior year of high school. UW-Eau Claire is hosting 718 campers who have been nominated by teachers, counselors and administrators across the state to attend the 100%-sponsored immersive experience in civic engagement and government at the local and state levels.

Badger Boys State, administered by the American Legion of Wisconsin, will spend at least the next three years at UW-Eau Claire as part of an agreement reached last fall. Before the agreement, Ripon College in eastern Wisconsin had hosted Badger Boys State since 1941 before it was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

For first-time Badger Boys State staff member and 2019 camp alumnus John Dienger, it has been rewarding to give back to a program that had a strong positive influence on him while also helping high school students experience UW-Eau Claire and take in the valuable lessons in leadership.

“I’ve heard from a lot of the guys already just how pretty UW-Eau Claire is,” Dienger, a Chippewa Falls native, said in a news release. “This campus has so much to offer. ... It’s great that these students are here seeing it all for themselves.”

Dienger said he is proud to be part of a program that plays an essential role in society today. Badger Boys State seeks to educate young leaders about how to become more impactful community members of Wisconsin. During the program, students learn how Wisconsin government works by creating their own city, county and state level governments.

“It’s more important than ever to understand how our political process works,” he said. “Badger Boys State does a fantastic job of showing students that they can impact the world around them and make the changes in communities that they want to see.”

For Geoff Peterson, chair of UW-Eau Claire’s political science department, hosting this camp is both an honor and an opportunity to showcase all the university has to offer to hundreds of incoming high school seniors considering their college options.

“These are highly engaged students who are actively seeking not only the universities in their futures but ways to contribute to their communities and state in meaningful ways,” Peterson said in the release. “Hundreds of these students came from the eastern side of the state and may never have otherwise been looking at UW-Eau Claire at all — they’re here and they’re getting an amazing inside look at this campus.”

He noted that Badger Boys State has a long list of distinguished alumni that includes governors, lieutenant governors, state and national representatives, NASA scientists and CEOs.

The logistics involved in welcoming more than 700 high school students to UW-Eau Claire were coordinated through efforts in both Housing and Residence Life and University Centers, the offices directly charged with accommodating all aspects of Badger Boys State.

Nicole Rindone, coordinator of major events and conferences for University Centers, said much of the groundwork for hosting this camp has been in the works at various administrative levels for over a year, but the daily “nuts and bolts” of a successful camp experience has been a concerted group effort on the ground.

“In cooperation with the folks in housing and in our enrollment management units, we are getting the boys to where they need to be, feeding them, making all the room reservations for their sessions and answering their questions about campus,” she said in the release.

Despite the full slate of sessions, campers have the opportunity to explore parts of upper campus during their two hours of designated sports and recreation time each day.

“They have access to McPhee, Simpson Field, Towers recreation field, the volleyball courts, tennis courts — pretty much all the available facilities have been made available to them, so that’s a great part of the overall experience,” Rindone said.

Students and families also are invited to take part in an official campus tour and admissions visit on Saturday after the closing ceremonies.

“We have nearly 40 families signed up for that and Visit Eau Claire has provided maps and welcome bags of items about downtown Eau Claire for those interested in checking out the city this weekend or on a future visit,” Rindone said.