ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Long-running Portsmouth summer camp for at-risk kids may not open this year

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J985z_0gBxj5tI00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - After 28 years, a Portsmouth non-profit's summer camp for at-risk children from low-income families may not be happening this year.

HOPE Charitable Services announced its academic-based Summer Day Camp may not be available for part - or all - of the summer this year due to funding and staffing concerns.

The camp is an academic program focused on feeding children when schools are closed for the summer and progressing their education through priming, remediation and other scientific-based programming and character building, according to camp coordinator Kameron Billings. It operates Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27-August 20.

Billings said most families pay little to nothing to enroll their kids in the camp, so staff raises money to cover scholarships, supplies, staff, food and other costs.

"These families already must choose between rent, groceries, utilities, gas, and other costs. Adding those extra two meals five days a week that schools normally provide during the school year is an extra burden when a family's money is already stretched to the limit," Billings said.

HOPE Charitable Services will spend about $55,000 to provide eight weeks of summer programming for 60 kids.

To learn more about the Summer Day Camp or to make a donation, contact Bishop Frank Allen by phone at 757-761-0974 or via email at frank.allen@hopecharitable.org. You can also make a donation online here.

HOPE Charitable Services

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Chesapeake residents to start Pride in the 'Peake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two Chesapeake residents are hoping to bring some pride to the city this weekend. “We just want to connect people together," said one of the organizers, Amber Bowmer. "That’s our ultimate goal.”. Bowmer and co-organizer Jeremy Rodden plan to connect the LGBTQ+ community with resources...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Day Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Charities
WAVY News 10

Juneteenth Festival in Hampton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Healthcare is inviting you to its upcoming Juneteenth Festival happening in Hampton. Bring the entire family for art, entertainment, food, games and so much more!. Celebrate Healthcare Juneteenth Festival. June 19 at Darling Stadium in Hampton 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find out more...
HAMPTON, VA
consultant360.com

What Is Causing Vomiting in a 5-Month-Old Infant?

Director, Division of General Academic Pediatrics, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Norfolk, VA. Harrington JW. What caused vomiting in a 5-month-old infant? Consultant. 2022;62(6);. e1-e3. doi:10.25270/con.2021.05.00011. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. CORRESPONDENCE:. John W. Harrington, MD, 601 Children's Lane, Norfolk, VA 23507 (John.Harrington@chkd.org) A...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Ties and Tiaras Dance

PORTSMPUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Calling all girl dads! Are you looking for a fun way to make memories with your daughter this Father’s Day weekend?. JASH Initiative is putting on a Ties and Tiaras Dance in Hampton this Saturday.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation is hosting its first Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Allen Fabijan and Nicholas Cleanthes from Blue Pete’s Restaurant joined us to preview the big event and Nicholas made Mahi Imperial and Oysters Rockefeller. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Virginia Gentlemen Foundation. October...
WTKR

Locally Owned Berkley Supermarket on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Berkley Supermarket in Norfolk isn't your average chain grocery store. This locally owned grocer is a community-focused market with fresh seafood, smoked meats, and even its own soul food kitchen. Owner Mike Palmer discusses all that Berkley Supermarket has to offer, and shares some delicious seafood selections with Coast Live!
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy