Shots fired during attempted robbery near Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach

By Web Staff, Leondra Head
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating after gunshots were heard near the Lynnhaven Mall Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers received a call regarding a robbery at Lynnhaven Crossing at around 3:09 p.m.

Shots were fired, but no victims were injured, police said.

News 3 spoke to a barbershop near the scene. A person at the shop told us a man and his family, including his wife and two kids, drove up to the Bounce House, a business in the area.

They said three to four guys approached the car, something happened and then shots were fired. The perpetrators got away.

The person at the barbershop told us the man in the car returned fire and was talking to police. Neither he nor his family were injured.

This incident is something Tony Canino says he’s surprised to see in an area he considers his quiet community.

"It’s surprising a lot. This area here, like I was telling you, is where owners have been here a long time and never had these kind of problems here. No, never. Happening right there in front of the Bounce House, where it’s for kids, that’s ridiculous," Canino said.

Canino’s girlfriend owns an alteration shop in Lynnhaven Crossing. She shared with News 3 cellphone video of armed police standing outside of the Bounce House.

"Even when it’s dark, there’s nobody around," Canino said.

We reached out to police and asked them to clarify who the target of the robbery was, but they haven't gotten back to us.

This is an active investigation, and there is currently no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

