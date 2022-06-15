ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke considering changes to school grade groupings

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Ryan Trowbridge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Public Schools could see a big change in the next year. School officials are currently looking at rezoning and creating traditional elementary and middle schools. District officials are looking at moving all students into a kindergarten through grade 5 and grade 6 through grade...

Western Mass. school districts gear up for summer school with dwindling COVID cases

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Students are in the home stretch with summer break around the corner, but for many students, those summer break plans can include summer school. “We’re excited to be back pre-pandemic and looks like we have a full roster of kids that will be participating,” said West Springfield Public School Superintendent Tim Connor.
Brethren community celebrates Juneteenth Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Brethren Community Foundation for their Juneteenth celebration. The event took place Saturday afternoon at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center. The foundation held a tribute for the late Raymond A. Jordan and honored and recognized individuals with community service awards. “We...
Street in Springfield named for retired State Rep. Benjamin Swan

On this Juneteenth holiday weekend, the city of Springfield, Massachusetts will honor a local civil rights leader and public servant with a street naming. A street in the historically Black Mason Square section of Springfield has been named Ben Swan Way to honor Benjamin Swan, who in the 1950s and 60s marched for civil rights in Springfield and other cities around the country and then later represented Springfield on Beacon Hill for more than two decades.
Watching Your Wallet: Paying for rising college costs

The Springfield Thunderbirds are AHL Eastern Conference Champions and are heading to the Calder Cup Finals. Springfield Central High School looking to implement locking cell phone pouches. Updated: 18 hours ago. This comes after Chicopee High School implemented a similar project a couple months ago. Evan Plotkin named 2022 Citizen...
Forest Park Civic Association hosts annual Illumination Night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Forest Park Civic Association hosted its 33rd Annual Illumination Night on Maplewood Terrace. Western Mass News spoke with city councilor Victor Davila, who said illumination night is aimed at celebrating the city of Springfield by bringing the community together. He said this is the first time in two years they were able to host the event due to covid restrictions.
Town by Town: June 17

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. Greenwood Pool in Longmeadow opened Friday ahead of the hot summer season. The town pool opened Friday and will be open Saturday and Sunday as well. It will be closed Monday through Friday of next week but then permanently...
Paul Kaplan: Overrule Amherst’s town manager

I am writing in support of the Amherst School Committee’s efforts to restore elementary school arts and technology teachers to full-time positions. The budget proposed by the town manager and approved by the Finance Committee would necessitate reducing these positions from five days to four days. As a retired music educator, I have firsthand experience of what happens when days are reduced.
Getting Answers: heating oil price concerns

Evan Plotkin named 2022 Citizen of the Year by Springfield Regional Chamber. A Springfield native, Plotkin is one of the lead organizers of the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival and is the force behind Art & Soles. Springfield Central High School looking to implement locking cell phone pouches. Updated: 1...
Politics
Education
Juneteenth celebrations continue in Springfield with block party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This weekend, celebrations are happening across the nation for Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African Americans in the United States. Here in Springfield, a block party was held at Court Square for the community. Community members gathered for an afternoon of fun and...
What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
Festivities begin for Juneteenth weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Juneteenth weekend kicked off Friday night in Springfield, as hundreds gathered to celebrate. Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans in the United States. We visited Blunt Park in Springfield, to find out what it means to the city of Springfield and what’s in store for the rest of the weekend.
Mental health access: Massachusetts residents, including kids, could see expanded care options under newly passed bill

Bay Staters, including the commonwealth’s youngest residents, could soon benefit from expanded access to mental and behavioral health care following legislation the House of Representatives passed this week to combat a yawning gap in treatment and preventive services. The House, in a unanimous vote Thursday evening, advanced a bill...
Pittsfield Boy Injured in Friday Night Shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police say a boy was shot on Friday at about 10:09 p.m. in the 400 block of Tyer Street. The juvenile, a resident of Pittsfield, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. His wounds were not considered life-threatening. According to police, they responded to a...
Where to find Juneteenth events in Massachusetts this weekend

For the second year in a row, Juneteenth will be officially celebrated in Massachusetts — a year after President Joe Biden deemed it a state and federal holiday. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day in the past — commemorates the day in 1865 when the federal army reached Texas to ensure that enslaved people in the state were freed. Union Gen. Gordon Granger brought news of the end of the war and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed more than two years earlier and could not be enforced in Confederate-controlled territory. He read a statement that all said enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.
