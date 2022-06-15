ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Do you know what's in your supplements?

 3 days ago

Primary Preview: Meet the Democrats running for US House - Pt. 2. In the second part of his Primary Preview of the Democrats, Calvin Cutler looks at Lt. Governor Molly Gray and Senate President Becca...

In person Covid-19 testing sites to close June 25th

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - As the rate of covid-19 hospitalizations continues to fall, the Vermont department of health has decided it will close all state-run testing sites in exactly one week on June 25th. James Watson, a clinician at the O’Brien Community Center’s COVID-19 testing site in Winooski says the...
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the best known craft brewers in Vermont has been bought by a Massachusetts company. Mass. Bay Brewing Company, which produces Harpoon IPA, has acquired Long Trail Brewing Company. The two CEOs announced Friday Mass. Bay will continue to operate the Long Trail Riverside Pub...
Vt. state leaders weigh in on summer tourism

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are weighing in on Vermont’s summer tourism outlook. Many schools are out, and American families are planning their summer vacations. Many are facing steep gas prices expensive plane tickets. Governor Phil Scott says that, along with inflation, is a concern. But he says...
Advocates urge Vermont voters to support amendment banning slavery

Advocates urge Vermont voters to support amendment banning slavery

Derby lavender farm hosts first Lavender Backwoods Screamfest. Looking for summer reading suggestions? Top picks from librarians. Emer Feeney of Fletcher Free Library shares her suggestions for what to read when you have a long weekend. Wrong-way driver creates scary situation on I-91 Updated: 8 hours ago. A tractor-trailer going...
40 permits given to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Forty people on Friday were offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this fall following the state’s 35th annual lottery. Winners were selected from a pool of 6,033 applicants. The overall odds of being drawn this year were 1 in 96 for residents and 1 in 410 for nonresidents.
Vermont nurses sound alarm about violent attacks by patients

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Nurses at the largest hospital in Vermont are calling for a community-wide approach to ending violence in the workplace following what they described as a sharp rise in assaults inside the emergency department. "We are seeing a drastic increase in violence," revealed Amanda Young, a nurse...
Looking for summer reading suggestions? Top picks from librarians

Vermont State Police say they're investigating an officer-involved use of force incident in Newfane. Advocates urge Vermont voters to support amendment banning slavery. Although slavery has been outlawed in Vermont for decades, a ballot question this November proposes to abolish it for good.
Vermont state offices open on Monday Juneteenth holiday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state offices will be open on Monday, even though Juneteenth will be observed that day by the federal government. Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. This year, it falls on Sunday. But the federal government will observe it on Monday, so federal facilities...
Horror lovers head for 'Scream' at Derby lavender farm

Vermont State Police say they’re investigating an officer-involved use of force incident in Newfane. Advocates urge Vermont voters to support amendment banning slavery. Although slavery has been outlawed in Vermont for decades, a ballot question this November proposes to abolish it for good.
Strawberry season kicks off in Vermont

Essex Junction, VT — Strawberry season has kicked off and local farmers have been gearing up for Vermonters to start their annual berry-picking trips. Paul Mazza’s Farm in Essex Junction has seen Vermonters and families trickling in all day, with many walking out with several full quarts. While...
Lindsay (Hill) Kurrle ’93

Current job title and employer and briefly describe what it is you do: Secretary of Commerce and Community Development, State of Vermont. In a few sentences, tell us about yourself: My husband Jim and I built our home on what was once my family’s farm land in Middlesex, VT. We are the proud parents of three children. After graduating from Saint Michael’s, I worked at the international accounting firm KPMG and became a certified public accountant. For nearly two decades, I co-owned and operated a gas station and convenience store and a fuel hauling business. In 2016, Governor Phil Scott appointed me to be the Commissioner of Labor. In 2019, he appointed me Secretary of Commerce and Community Development.
Did You Know Monday Is A Federal Holiday in Massachusetts

Massachusetts and it's neighboring states have officially declared Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday as President Biden signed the measure last year as neighboring New York also gives government workers a paid day off. But it should NOT be treated as a long weekend as it should be used as a day to reflect on a pivotal moment in history. In neighboring Connecticut, this motion will not be implemented until next year.
Vermont College of Fine Arts to send students to Colorado

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier is sending its students to Colorado next year for summer residencies. The private, low-residency graduate program typically offers summer in-person residencies in Montpelier. VCFA says it’s not closing and it isn’t merging with Colorado College, but students are being given the opportunity to learn out of the school’s Colorado Springs campus.
Scat's Gettin' Real Between Bears and Vermonters, Fish and Wildlife Warns

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is receiving reports from across the state of black bears seeking food in yards, outbuildings and livestock enclosures this spring, and the department urges Vermonters to take proactive steps for safely coexisting with bears. “Bears—and people—are at risk when bears...
Bee-watching-- the new bird-watching

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Bird-watchers who many have seen them all are being encouraged to take up a new hobby-- bee-watching. Bee experts want you to help monitor the health of pollinators, and they say the data you can collect with your camera right in your own backyard is incredibly valuable.
Judge issues extreme risk protection order for Vt. parent over school threats

Primary Preview: Meet the Democrats running for US House - Pt. 2. In the second part of his Primary Preview of the Democrats, Calvin Cutler looks at Lt. Governor Molly Gray and Senate President Becca Balint. Students take part in Castleton archaeology dig. Updated: 9 hours ago. College students from...
New Vermont State Police barracks officially opened

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police held a ribbon-cutting on Friday to celebrate their new field station. The old Mid-State Library is now the new Berlin state police barracks. It replaces the outdated Middlesex barracks. The Vermont Legislature allocated about $2.7 million for the renovation. Troopers say the...
Lead tackle buy back initiative in Upper Valley

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley nature organization wants anglers to check their tackleboxes for lead. That’s because loons in the region are still dying from lead poisoning. While the Vermont Center for Ecostudies says you can’t buy lead tackle in stores anymore, it’s still ending...
