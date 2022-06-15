ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

She claimed police targeted her. A jury agreed, and gave her $2

By Mark Feuerborn, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ifns_0gBxiC1L00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A jury ruled in a Columbus police officer’s favor in a racial discrimination lawsuit. Her award in damages, however, was $2.

The verdict form obtained Tuesday by Nexstar’s WCMH showed that the jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio determined the evidence showed the City of Columbus both racially discriminated against and retaliated against Lt. Melissa McFadden. The ruling means the city violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as well as the Ohio Laws Against Discrimination.

McFadden had asked in the original complaint for at least $25,000 plus lost wages and legal fees. For each count, the jury awarded McFadden $1 in compensatory damages, adding up to a total of $2.

The verdict form did not provide any explanation for the jury’s ruling.

Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

WCMH covered a 2018 internal affairs investigation that accused McFadden of creating a hostile work environment and harboring an “us against them” attitude when it came to Black and white officers. McFadden denied the allegations , but former Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs recommended the CPD lieutenant be fired. The safety director at the time ruled in McFadden’s favor, returning her to the job.

McFadden filed her federal lawsuit against the city after that investigation concluded, and the complaint painted a different picture of the internal affairs investigation. In the document, McFadden’s attorney said multiple supervising officers targeted the lieutenant — who also acted as a union representative for fellow officers — for helping another Black officer file a complaint against a sergeant in 2016.

“Cmdr. [Jennifer] Knight told Sgt. [Kyle] Fishburn in the presence of the African-American female officer
and other officers that her complaint was ‘stupid’ and ‘not going anywhere,'” the complaint read. “During the same conversation, Cmdr. Knight stated that she was going to ‘take [Lt. McFadden] out’ for assisting the African-American female officer with the charge.”

After reporting Knight’s retaliation, the lawsuit complaint indicated that another commander began targeting McFadden, gathering comments from officers who left the lieutenant’s patrol zone to file a complaint of their own. That resulted in McFadden being removed from her leadership role and assigned to work in the property room under a civilian clerk.

“I was tasked with taking the covers off old, expired bulletproof vests,” McFadden previously said to WCMH. “I  would take off the covers, tape the panels together, and stack them on pallets. And I had to stack them every day for eight hours a day.”

‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera missing after leaving Florida rehab center

The lawsuit complaint quoted an email from Deputy Chief Ken Kuebler to McFadden. The lieutenant’s attorney said the message showed that McFadden’s reassignment was in response to her filing a charge with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission. Kuebler told her she would stay in the property room until she was “no longer either the subject or complainant in an EEO investigation.”

When WCMH last spoke with McFadden as she was filing the lawsuit, she fully intended to return back to work at CPD. When WCMH reached out to the former police chief for comment on McFadden staying with the force, CPD gave this statement:

“The Chief made her decision and stands by it. Ultimately, the Public Safety Director’s decision trumps the Chief’s.”

The Columbus Division of Police.

McFadden Lawsuit Complaint by Mark Feuerborn on Scribd

The original complaint in McFadden’s lawsuit can be viewed above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bam Margera
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy