Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (84) makes a catch in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The 24-year-old out of Texas spent the last three seasons in New Orleans after being signed as an undrafted free agent. In 10 games played last season, Humphrey tallied 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Humphrey joins a long list of receivers looking to make the Patriots' roster for the 2022-23 season.