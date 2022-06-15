CNN’s New Boss Chris Licht Wants to Stop Calling the Big Lie the ‘Big Lie’

Can’t get enough royals news? Subscribe to Royalist, The Daily Beast’s royals newsletter here. Prince William sent a letter expressing condolences to the girlfriend of a United States Capitol Police officer who was attacked during the riot on January 6 last year. The Duke of Cambridge wrote to Sandra Garza, the partner of Brian Sicknick, in the wake of Brian’s death the day after the riot after suffering two strokes. “Please forgive me if I am intruding but I wanted to write and let you know how sorry I am about the death of your partner, Brian,” the future king of England wrote in the letter, which Garza showed to CNN. He also praised Sicknick’s “patriotism and selflessness” during the “harrowing events that took place at the Capitol.” Garza added that she hadn’t received any similar offering of condolence from Donald Trump. “Trump does not give two craps about law enforcement or Brian and yet Prince William took the time to honor me and Brian,” Garza said.

