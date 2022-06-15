ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

CNN’s New Boss Chris Licht Wants to Stop Calling the Big Lie the ‘Big Lie’

By Corbin Bolies
 3 days ago
CNN needs to be done with calling Trump’s election lies the “Big Lie,” its new boss has told staffers. Newly installed CEO Chris Licht told producers on a Tuesday conference call that he would prefer anchors stop referring...

GOP Congressman Deletes Unbelievably Dumb Post About CNN

Apparently lacking a fundamental understanding of how television works, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) on Thursday confidently blared on Twitter that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed CNN to broadcast its Jan. 6 committee hearings coverage from the floor of the Capitol. “In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Zelensky vows to retake south, NATO warns of long war

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Sunday that his forces "will not give away the south to anyone" after his first visit to the southern frontline, as NATO's chief warned the war in Ukraine could last "for years". Soldiers in Mykolaiv meanwhile were trying to keep their pre-war routines alive, with one saying he would not give up his vegan diet on the frontlines.
MILITARY
Ex-Judge Probing 2020 Election Fined $2K Daily After Courtroom Tantrum

A Wisconsin judge has ordered that the man hired by Republicans to investigate the state’s 2020 election results be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with an earlier, ongoing public records request. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington sharply upbraided Michael Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice who once remarked that he didn’t understand “how elections work,” as “unprofessional” and misogynistic while charging him with contempt on Wednesday. Remington also said Gableman had violated his oath as a lawyer after a “disruptive and disrespectful” meltdown in a courtroom last Friday. At that hearing, called to determine whether Gableman had deliberately withheld documents from liberal watchdog American Oversight, Gableman threw what Remington called a “tantrum” and refused to answer questions. “You want to put me in jail, Judge Remington?” he asked while on the stand. “I’m not going to be railroaded.” Gableman, after being hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R), has been fruitlessly chasing down baseless claims of Wisconsin voter fraud for a year. His investigation has cost taxpayers roughly $900,000 and counting.
WISCONSIN STATE
Prince William Sent Heartfelt Condolence Letter to Capitol Riot Cop’s Girlfriend

Can’t get enough royals news? Subscribe to Royalist, The Daily Beast’s royals newsletter here. Prince William sent a letter expressing condolences to the girlfriend of a United States Capitol Police officer who was attacked during the riot on January 6 last year. The Duke of Cambridge wrote to Sandra Garza, the partner of Brian Sicknick, in the wake of Brian’s death the day after the riot after suffering two strokes. “Please forgive me if I am intruding but I wanted to write and let you know how sorry I am about the death of your partner, Brian,” the future king of England wrote in the letter, which Garza showed to CNN. He also praised Sicknick’s “patriotism and selflessness” during the “harrowing events that took place at the Capitol.” Garza added that she hadn’t received any similar offering of condolence from Donald Trump. “Trump does not give two craps about law enforcement or Brian and yet Prince William took the time to honor me and Brian,” Garza said.
POLITICS
Democrats Are Delusional About Why They’re Losing Hispanic Voters

November is approaching fast, and Democrats have a problem: In key states like Texas, they are losing Hispanic voters. But rather than being honest about it, leaders within the party are dabbling in delusion about what the problem is. It’s a lack of “investment,” they say. Indeed, that is one factor, but plenty of evidence suggests President Joe Biden’s results combined with Democrats’ ideology have become a problem with a group of voters that tons of progressives and conservatives never expected to see shift red, or even become GOP-curious.
ELECTIONS
Gubernatorial Candidate Forced to Give Up His Guns After Capitol Riot Arrest

Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley has been barred from carrying his firearm on the campaign trail as he faces charges for his role in the Capitol riot. Kelley’s lawyer said that the 40-year-old real estate agent “asked that he be permitted to carry his firearm for his own self-defense during the campaign.” But Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather denied the request on Thursday. Kelley was, however, given permission to travel freely throughout the state for the remainder of his campaign. Prosecutors argue that Kelley climbed on the Capitol building’s facade, removed coverings from structures, and actively encouraged other rioters to storm the building on January 6. His dramatic arrest last week came after one local poll showed him as the frontrunner in the Republican race to take on Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
MICHIGAN STATE
