Little Rock, AR

Naylor steps into lead wildlife role in Arkansas

By Randy Zellers
agfc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK – Luke Naylor of Conway has been selected to lead the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Wildlife Management Division, overseeing all game and nongame conservation efforts by the agency as well as public access for hunting and outdoor recreation. He replaces Brad Carner, who was promoted to AGFC Deputy...

www.agfc.com

