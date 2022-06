The heat wave couldn’t stop these golfers. The 17th annual Ralph Phillips Memorial Golf Tournament took place June 16 sponsored by Phillips Tube Group, Inc. In 1999, Ralph Phillips created the Phillips Family Foundation in efforts to support not only the Shelby community, but other areas as well. From the inception of the tournament, most of the organizations that received donations were those that helped the youth and senior citizens. This year, all proceeds are going to Boy Scouts of America Buckeye Council, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland and Junior Achievement.

SHELBY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO