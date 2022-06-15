Breaking News: El Monte, CA: El Monte Police Department confirms the identities of 2 officers who were killed after being shot while responding to an emergency call at the Siesta Inn Motel.
Source: El Monte Police Department (Information) Pictures: El Monte Police Department and KABC 7 (Courtesy) El Monte, California: The El Monte Police Department has confirmed the identities of 2 officers who were killed after being shot while responding to an emergency call at the Siesta Inn Motel on Tuesday, June 14th,...zachnews.net
Comments / 0