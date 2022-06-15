Breaking News: El Monte, CA: El Monte Police Department confirms the identities of 2 officers who were killed after being shot while responding to an emergency call at the Siesta Inn Motel.

A report of a man with a shotgun prompted the evacuation of a Fullerton club store Wednesday night, but no weapons were found.The incident happened at Sam's Club, at 603 S. Placentia Ave., Wednesday at about 5:45 p.m.. Police say officers responded to the club store to check reports of a man possibly armed with a shotgun.Social media video shows customers were herded to the exits, as officers came in to search the store. One man was detained outside the store as being possibly involved in the incident, as officers continued to search inside and outside the building.Police say no weapons were found.The man who was detained was arrested on unrelated warrants.

FULLERTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO