El Monte, CA

Breaking News: El Monte, CA: El Monte Police Department confirms the identities of 2 officers who were killed after being shot while responding to an emergency call at the Siesta Inn Motel.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: El Monte Police Department (Information) Pictures: El Monte Police Department and KABC 7 (Courtesy) El Monte, California: The El Monte Police Department has confirmed the identities of 2 officers who were killed after being shot while responding to an emergency call at the Siesta Inn Motel on Tuesday, June 14th,...

