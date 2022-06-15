ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Apply for a 2022 Arkansas alligator hunt permit

By Randy Zellers
agfc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK – Applications for the 2022 Arkansas alligator season are available at www.agfc.com from 8 a.m., June 15 through midnight, June 30. Anyone interested in pursuing alligators on public land in Arkansas must apply for one of the six hunting locations within two of Arkansas’s three open Alligator Management...

www.agfc.com

Comments / 0

 

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Turtles taking to the streets; don’t box them in

LITTLE ROCK — Turtles are on the move all over Arkansas, and many can be found alongside roads in rural and suburban areas thanks to a wet, relatively cool spring that created excellent foraging areas in ditches and grassy areas beside the hustle of daily traffic. Many turtles are finishing up their annual breeding and egg-laying cycles, which also puts them on the move.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. This is the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s fishing report for June 16, 2022. If there is a body of water you would like included in this report, please email jim.harris@agfc.ar.gov with information on possible sources for reports about that lake or river. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports might be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for the lake or stream you plan to fish for current news. Note: msl = mean sea level; cfs = cubic feet per second. All Corps of Engineers lake and river readings were taken at 11 a.m. the day of publication (June 16).
ARKANSAS STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Special Small Towns in Arkansas

If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner

LAKEVIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million. A Lakeview man, who wishes to remain anonymous, collected his prize Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The man’s wife purchased the winning ticket from Michael Gas...
LAKEVIEW, AR
talkbusiness.net

Get Loud Arkansas names 3 regional coordinators

Get Loud Arkansas, a voter and civic engagement organization spearheaded by State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, appointed three regional civic engagement coordinators on Thursday (June 16). Sen. Elliott launched the nonprofit organization in December 2021 after Arkansas was identified as the worst state in the country for voter registration...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Eagle 106.3

These 5 Kids Are Missing In Arkansas Since May

Can you help find these 5 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since May 1. This morning my phone was going crazy to an amber alert. It was for a kid in Honey Grove Texas. She is a 13-year-old Kionna Braxton. Here are the specifics of the current amber alert on the Texarkana Texas Police Department Facebook Page.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Two new troopers receive South Arkansas assignments

Twenty-one Arkansas State Police Recruits received their trooper commissions this week during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the State Capitol. Two of the new troopers have been assigned to South Arkansas counties. Shabby Moore, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Union County. He is...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KBAT 99.9

Saharan Dust Cloud Is Back, Descends on Texas and Arkansas

Remember the Saharan dust that fell upon the Ark-La-Tex a couple of months ago? It's back and may make it a little rough for those with respiratory issues. The good news is our sunsets and sunrises should look fantastic for the next several days, the bad news is, it's because of the Saharan dust in our upper atmosphere settling here in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Work Starts on Long-Term I-55 Project Near Key Memphis Span

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Work has started in. on a $141 million project to build travel lanes and a roundabout intersection on the Interstate 55 interchange near a heavily traveled bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas. Lane closures began Monday at the I-55 and Crump interchange close to downtown Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas gas prices follow crude prices in recent drop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After several heady days, gas prices have begun dropping in Arkansas, and the nation, after crude oil prices began dropping in the past week. The gas price average in Arkansas is $4.53 for June 17, down from yesterday’s $4.54. That marks a fall from what had been a steady climb in […]
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Rutledge Demands Biden Administration: Do Not Take Schools Lunches Away

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition explains that recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. In May, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), announced it would drastically expand its interpretation of sex discrimination banned by Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. As a result, any state, local agency, or program that receives federal funds through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) must comply with this unlawful application of the law, or face losing federal funding.
ARKANSAS STATE

