Subscribe to Arkansas Wildlife, receive 2022-23 calendar

By Randy Zellers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always a good time to subscribe to Arkansas Wildlife, the bimonthly magazine produced by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, although this may be the best time of year. The July-August issue of the magazine is the calendar edition, full of information...

Lincoln Report

3 Beautiful Beaches in Arkansas

Many people find the beach to be a relaxing place to unwind and forget about their daily stresses. However, not everyone has easy access to the coast. Arkansas, for instance, does not have any ocean shoreline. However, this does not mean that residents of the Natural State cannot enjoy all the benefits of a beach vacation. In addition to beautiful lakes and rivers, you can engage in all the activities that make a beach day so enjoyable.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

“Good karma” pays off for Arkansas lottery winner

LAKEVIEW, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man says he plans to retire early after winning $1 million. A Lakeview man, who wishes to remain anonymous, collected his prize Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The man’s wife purchased the winning ticket from Michael Gas...
LAKEVIEW, AR
talkbusiness.net

Get Loud Arkansas names 3 regional coordinators

Get Loud Arkansas, a voter and civic engagement organization spearheaded by State Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, appointed three regional civic engagement coordinators on Thursday (June 16). Sen. Elliott launched the nonprofit organization in December 2021 after Arkansas was identified as the worst state in the country for voter registration...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KWCH.com

10-foot long alligator found Oklahoma lake euthanized

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Did you know Oklahoma had alligators? The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation caught one last month in Lake Claremore. The animal was euthanized because it was a threat to the public and trapping it wasn’t an option. On Friday, the ODWC shared a photo with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Special Small Towns in Arkansas

If you're looking for a truly unique experience, then you need to head to one of Arkansas's small towns. These charming communities offer a glimpse into the state's fascinating history and culture. You'll find friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to see and do. And best of all, small towns are the perfect place to slow down and appreciate the simple things in life. So if you're looking for an unforgettable vacation, be sure to add an Arkansas small town to your list.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas hospitals seeing loss of revenue due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Inflation remains a top concern for everyone as prices continue to skyrocket and now, this economic crisis is taking a toll on Arkansas hospitals. Right after hospitals began to finally catch a break from two years of COVID patients, they're now facing a brand new set of issues.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Turtles taking to the streets; don’t box them in

LITTLE ROCK — Turtles are on the move all over Arkansas, and many can be found alongside roads in rural and suburban areas thanks to a wet, relatively cool spring that created excellent foraging areas in ditches and grassy areas beside the hustle of daily traffic. Many turtles are finishing up their annual breeding and egg-laying cycles, which also puts them on the move.
ARKANSAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

These 5 Kids Are Missing In Arkansas Since May

Can you help find these 5 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since May 1. This morning my phone was going crazy to an amber alert. It was for a kid in Honey Grove Texas. She is a 13-year-old Kionna Braxton. Here are the specifics of the current amber alert on the Texarkana Texas Police Department Facebook Page.
ARKANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Large Number of Cattle Die in Southwestern Kansas

A high number of cattle have died in Southwestern Kansas. There has been no confirmation on the exact number of cattle that died. Kansas Livestock Association Vice President of Communications Scarlett Hagins says this is the result of the region seeing a significant increase in temperatures in a short amount of time.
KANSAS STATE
KBAT 99.9

Saharan Dust Cloud Is Back, Descends on Texas and Arkansas

Remember the Saharan dust that fell upon the Ark-La-Tex a couple of months ago? It's back and may make it a little rough for those with respiratory issues. The good news is our sunsets and sunrises should look fantastic for the next several days, the bad news is, it's because of the Saharan dust in our upper atmosphere settling here in East Texas and Southwest Arkansas.
TEXAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Two new troopers receive South Arkansas assignments

Twenty-one Arkansas State Police Recruits received their trooper commissions this week during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the State Capitol. Two of the new troopers have been assigned to South Arkansas counties. Shabby Moore, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Union County. He is...
UNION COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Rutledge Demands Biden Administration: Do Not Take Schools Lunches Away

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition explains that recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. In May, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), announced it would drastically expand its interpretation of sex discrimination banned by Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. As a result, any state, local agency, or program that receives federal funds through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) must comply with this unlawful application of the law, or face losing federal funding.
ARKANSAS STATE

