Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. June 9, 2022.

Editorial: Proactive measures will help area lakes

The image of Wisconsin lakes as unchanging, permanent parts of the landscape isn’t accurate. We all know lakes change, but when you return to one year in, year out, they can take on an unwarranted sense of permanence.

Part of that is because, aside from the water levels during times of unusual rain or drought, most of the changes take place below the surface. It’s literally a case of “out of sight, out of mind.” Tranquility at the surface masks a dynamic system underneath.

Some of the homeowners along Lake Altoona know this better than most. Last August there were real concerns about sedimentation cutting off South Shore Drive properties from the lake, despite waterfront access. Dredging in February tried to reduce sediment in the Eau Claire River, the lake’s source, thereby reducing the eventual deposits.

What we saw this week, and what we’ll see in the coming months, should help residents and officials develop a long-term plan for the lake. Training this week instructed volunteers on how to map the bottom of Lake Altoona, and they’ll eventually do the same on Lake Eau Claire.

Saying the technology sounds like something Bob Ballard used a few decades ago to find the Titanic is going a step too far. But the basic idea isn’t all that different.

The National Ocean Service, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, says bathymetry initially described the ocean’s depth using the sea level as a baseline. But “it has come to mean ‘submarine topography,’ or the depths and shapes of underwater terrain.” Bathymetric mapping allows creation of detailed maps of the lake bottom.

Such maps allow for two obvious uses. First, it should give a very accurate assessment of the lakes’ depths. Comparing that data to future measurements will tell everyone exactly how quickly lake sedimentation is rising, and where. The latter piece of information is particularly useful, since it can identify potential problems before they become obvious to those on the surface.

With that information in hand, officials and residents can more effectively plan lake management. The data should reveal where sedimentation is coming from, what the real rate of sedimentation is, and allow for better strategies to deal with the issue.

Remember, man-made lakes are essentially attempts to stall out natural lakes’ life cycles. They require tending to prevent them from silting up completely, an outcome that the Lake Altoona District says would happen in roughly 25 years without any efforts to the contrary.

The striking thing about all of this isn’t that the lake needs attention. That’s a given. But the cooperative effort between Lake Altoona and Lake Eau Claire to purchase the $30,000 bathymetric mapping equipment and then get the training to appropriately use it is new. This isn’t a minor investment. It’s not a small step. But it does show foresight.

Mapping the lakes once only gives a single point-in-time look at conditions. That’s it. The better use, as we said, requires multiple maps as time goes by. And, since hiring a company to map the lake costs about $10,000 each time, the $30,000 investment pays off if each lake is mapped just twice. Frankly, we’d be very surprised if the mapping isn’t done considerably more than that.

Better lake management will benefit the region. This isn’t just about ensuring property owners have easy access to an aquatic playground. It’s about maintaining a genuine resource for the Chippewa Valley.

While we can’t say it will save money, the potential seems to be there. It’s generally easier to deal with small issues than large ones. Think of this as an annual checkup for the lake, a preventative step that better equips those charged with maintaining the lake’s health to do so.

The recent challenges at Lake Altoona show this isn’t quite getting ahead of the current issues. But it is a very real step to shift from a reactive stance to a proactive stance, one that allows better planning and reactions in the future.

And, in a few years when you’re enjoying being out on Lake Altoona or Lake Eau Claire, you’ll be glad this step is being taken today.

Kenosha News. June 8, 2022.

Editorial: One of the looming victims of climate change: Wisconsin fisheries

One of the looming victims of climate change is Wisconsin’s longtime reputation as a haven for walleye fishing – and brown trout and brook trout as well.

Warming waters across the state, along with habitat degradation and overfishing, have made the state less hospitable to the cold-water favoring fish and several disturbing reports in the past weeks hint that the hey-day of Wisconsin walleye fishing may be pushed out the door within the next 40 years or so.

That’s lamentable, of course. Despite years of intensive stocking and harvest restrictions – like catch-and-release on some state lake chains, the walleye population in the northern third of the state declined by a third between 1990 and 2017 and the reproductive rates have slowed as well.

Zach Feiner, the lead author of a report by the UW-Madison’s Center for Limnology, said those efforts have shown to be ineffective.

“In many lakes it doesn’t seem to be working very well. What we’re doing now is maybe stocking lakes that are becoming too warm to really be able to sustain walleye populations into the future.”

A Lee Newspaper report last week said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimates the state has 420 lakes with the dark cool waters walleye favor. But a report last year by the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Impact said that will decline to just four lakes by 2089.

Similarly, a DNR report on trout habitat estimates that within 43 years, Wisconsin will lose 70 percent of its native brook trout habitat and almost a third of the streams that host brown trout.

As always, in nature, when one species slides away another pushes to the forefront. In Wisconsin’s case, the projected decline of the walleye over the next several decades will likely mean a rise in smallmouth bass and bluegill populations – fish that tolerate warmer waters.

The DNR, UW experts and groups like Walleyes for Tomorrow, are looking hard to find ways to resist the change or find other ways to maintain the fishing resource, which is a valuable one to the state – supporting 14,000 jobs and generating $1.9 billion in economic activity in the state.

Kurt Justice, a fishing guide on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes, and a member of Walleyes for Tomorrow, is hoping to reverse the walleye decline.

But, he’s also learning to adapt. His fishing supply shop now stocks bass-fishing gear.

If you’re worried about losing those tasty walleyes from the Friday night fish fry menu, you can relax a bit. Commercial walleye come mostly from the cold waters of Canada, Lake Winnipeg, Lake of the Woods and other large Canadian lakes – along with Lake Erie – at least for now.

But you might want to test your tastes for bluegill and bass so you are ready to adapt.

