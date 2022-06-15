Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition Increase At 3 State Universities

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst say they are waiting before deciding to add their support to a gun safety measure that is being proposed. Ten Democrats and 10 Republicans agreed on the framework for the bill last weekend. Ernst says “the devil is in the details” and both Iowa Republicans want to see what is included in the legislation aimed at making schools safer. Grassley says he is “encouraged” by the progress on the subject so far. He says it is important to protect the constitutional rights that come from the Second Amendment if he is to add his support.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO