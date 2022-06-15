Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition Increase At 3 State Universities
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Regents will consider a tuition increase at the three state universities when it meets next Monday. A tuition hike of four-and-a-quarter percent is proposed. If approved, students at the University of Northern Iowa would see their tuition increase by 331-dollars. Iowa State tuition would go up by 354-dollars and University of Iowa tuition would increase by 355-dollars. Mandatory fees would also be raised. The Board of Regents says the increase is needed after the Legislature increased state funding by five-and-a-half-million dollars when 15-million had been requested.
Comments / 0