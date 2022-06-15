ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas hires Dan Fitzgerald as Jayhawks’ new head baseball coach on 6-year deal

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XX4JD_0gBxdqUk00

LAWRENCE — Kansas baseball has its next head coach, as the Jayhawks announced Wednesday that Dan Fitzgerald will take over the program.

Fitzgerald joins Kansas after spending on year at LSU, where he was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers. A Jayhawks release detailed that Fitzgerald signed a 6-year deal.

“Dan Fitzgerald is a man of exceptional integrity, proven leader, developer of men, tremendous baseball mind, elite recruiter and the perfect fit for Kansas Baseball,” Travis Goff, Kansas’ athletic director, said in the release. “When we set out to find the next leader of this program, we talked to current student-athletes, alumni, and baseball leaders across the nation to help inform our search. In countless conversations, Dan Fitzgerald’s name and background — along with the attributes in which he leads with every day — were highlighted as the ideal fit for KU Baseball. Dan clearly articulated his vision for the future of Kansas Baseball and passionately demonstrated his desire to be at the University of Kansas. We could not be more excited about the outlook for our program with Coach Fitzgerald at the helm. We are ecstatic to welcome Dan, his wife, Kelly, and their three boys, Will, Max and Ben, to the Jayhawk family.”

Fitzgerald spent nine years at Dallas Baptist prior to taking the position he held at LSU. During his time at Dallas Baptist, he served as a recruiting coordinator, assistant coach and associate head coach. He has served as a head coach before, from 2008-12, at Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa.

Fitzgerald reached a NCAA regional this past season with the Tigers, and seven in the nine years before that with the Patriots. While a head coach at DMACC, he won five-straight conference titles and reached the Junior College World Series four times. It’s been a string of success for a man who first entered the coaching ranks as a volunteer assistant with Iowa in 2000.

“I would like to thank Travis Goff and the leadership team at KU for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity to be the head baseball coach at the University of Kansas,” Fitzgerald said in the release. “In my conversations with Travis and the search committee, it became crystal clear that our visions aligned regarding the future of this program. There is a passion for KU that permeated from each individual I met with and that shared partnership will be vital to the program’s future success. I have been very diligent in waiting for the right opportunity to lead a program and this was the perfect destination for me and my family. I look forward to developing these student-athletes as baseball players as well as men, and putting a program together that all Jayhawks can be proud of.”

Fitzgerald, who has a wife and three children, is from Edina, Minnesota. He played baseball in college at both the University of St. Thomas and University of Wisconsin-River Falls, prior to graduating from the University of Minnesota.

Fitzgerald takes over after the retirement of Ritch Price, who retired earlier this year after 20 seasons leading the program. Price, the winningest coach in program history, reached three NCAA regionals and won one Big 12 Conference tournament title across those two decades.

“Kansas Baseball just made a monumental step toward the top of the Big 12 and college baseball and couldn’t have hired anyone better than Dan Fitzgerald,” Jay Johnson, LSU’s head coach, said in the release. “Dan is elite. He is a person of the highest character, has great leadership skills, is a terrific on the field coach, and is one of the best recruiters in college baseball. The players and future players at Kansas should be elated that Dan will be their Head Coach. He is beyond deserving and in short order will have Kansas competing at the top, and will do it exactly how it should be done. Kansas absolutely made the best decision it possibly could.”

Dan Heefner, Dallas Baptist’s head coach, added: “Dan Fitzgerald is a winner! Every program he’s been a part of has won at a very high level and I have no doubt he will do the same at KU. Dan has developed the reputation as being one of the top recruiters in the nation but he is so much more than that. He has a passion for player development, is a great in-game coach, and sees the big picture of everything it takes to have a great program on and off the field. But the thing that really makes Dan special is that as good a coach as he is, he’s an even better person. Dan will make a positive impact on the program and the lives of everyone associated with Jayhawk Baseball."

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kshb.com

6 KC native Razorbacks play in 2022 College World Series

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several local athletes are playing in the College World Series running June 16-27 in Omaha, Nebraska. Six guys from the Kansas City metro area are on the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team:. Brady Slavens (Olathe Northwest High School) Robert Moore (Shawnee Mission East High School) Jude...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
City
Kelly, KS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
republic-online.com

Kansas schools vote to approve enrollment multiplier proposal

A classification change that could lead to a more even playing field throughout Kansas high school athletics is now one step closer to becoming reality. The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) recently sent ballots to all member schools asking for a vote on a proposed multiplier for private schools that would inflate their enrollment numbers for classification purposes.
PAOLA, KS
University Daily Kansan

Students, faculty and staff can no longer swim at Robinson's swimming pools

Robinson Center’s swimming pools have been closed to all students, faculty and staff at the University of Kansas since June 1, according to an email from University spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson. This University’s decision to stop providing open swim hours comes both due to difficulty hiring lifeguards and due to...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fitzgerald
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Kansas City, Missouri?

Kansas City, Missouri has such a unique heritage, and many of this is centered around food. When you go to Kansas City, you know that you will be eating well. You can't mention Kansas City without thinking about the burgers first. In Kansas City, you won't find just a run of the mill burger, you won't find something that has been crafted from scratch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theraymorejournal.com

Rally House and Dutch Bros. Coffee open locations in Belton

Two retail companies are open for business in Belton, both of which residents may already be familiar with. Perhaps a recognizable name to most Cass County residents, Rally House’s newest location is at 910 E. North Avenue in the Belton Town Center Shopping Center. Based in Lenexa, the specialty...
BELTON, MO
WIBW

Officials stand guard outside Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capital City law enforcement officials could be seen standing guard outside a Topeka home on Friday morning. On Friday morning, June 17, there was a heavy police presence outside of a home at 620 block of SW Crest Dr. in Topeka. 13 NEWS has contacted the...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas University#College Baseball#Jayhawks#Lsu#Tigers#Kansas Baseball#The University Of Kansas
republic-online.com

This Is the City with the Most Veterans in Kansas

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
WIBW

Olathe man in custody after police chase ends in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe man is in custody after a police chase ended in the Lawrence Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot on Thursday night. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, while parked westbound on 33rd St. at the stop light for the Iowa St. intersection, deputies said they saw a 2013 Honda Accord, driven by Austin Thomas Whitacre, 23, of Olathe, speed north on Iowa.
OLATHE, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy