ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The Top Shows From London Fashion Week Spring 2023

By Lei Takanashi
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, designers from London gathered some of the fashion industry’s biggest accolades. In April, the North East London designer Saul Nash won the International Woolmark Prize....

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Delivers California Style in Chunky Sneakers With Pops of Neon Pink for Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jaden Smith was one of many celebrities and social media stars to attend the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 fashion show in Venice, Calif., last night. Smith donned the new collection, making it his own. The fashionable social media star wore a pair of white and black rounded shades, hiding his face from the camera’s glare. Beneath a large blue quilted Dior puffer, Smith wore a white button-up with a sharp black tie. The New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Fashion Week#Paris Fashion Week#Uk#Lvmh Prize#British#Pitti Uomo#Paris Men S Fashion Week#Agr
Footwear News

Kaia Gerber Gives Red Halter Dress Modern Twists With Strappy Sandals at ‘Elvis’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Celebrities are pulling out all the stops for their looks during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. While we’ve seen a variation of form-fitting black gowns and embellished numbers, Kaia Gerber switched things up by today showcasing her take on the red statement dress. The model attended the “Elvis” premiere to support her boyfriend Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in the new film. Gerber wore a red halter neck dress by Celine. The...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Suit Comes Split Down to the Navel With Soaring Boots at ‘Crimes of the Future’ at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart’s casual style is getting a luxe boost for the Cannes Film Festival. Below, we’re breaking down all of her grunge-meets-glam outfits, from day to night. On Tuesday afternoon, the actress stepped out for a photocell for drama “Crimes of the Future,” which she stars in alongside Lea Seydoux, Scott Speedman and Viggo Mortensen. For the occasion, stylist Tara Swennen dressed Stewart in a preppy Chanel outfit with vintage roots: a red-and-white long-sleeved plaid take on the label’s staple wool tweed suits, featuring branded patches, white piping and silver buttons. For a daring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Hypebae

Womenswear Label Rationalle Drops "Intimate Dialouge" Collection

Founded by Erica Kiang, New York-based womenswear brand Rationalle has just unveiled its latest line, “Intimate Dialogue,” presenting reimagined basics and custom prints in an attempt to dive deeply into the relationship we have with our surroundings. Inspired by the city of New York, the newest collection is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lauren London and Puma Join Forces to Launch ‘Forever Stronger 2’ Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren London is partnering with German sportswear brand Puma yet again to launch the second iteration of her “Forever Stronger 2” collection. “Forever Stronger” was inspired by London’s hometown of Los Angeles and created to honor those who persist in the face of adversity, embracing the world with unrelenting compassion and endurance. The new launch features reimagined style staples from the first iteration including the classic hoodie and T-shirts that includes cobranded designs, along...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Beyoncé Casually Breaks the Internet in All Black on British Vogue's Cover

Just hours after Tidal's announcement of Beyoncé's forthcoming, long-awaited seventh studio album entitled "Renaissance," the superstar has returned to one of fashion's biggest covers: British Vogue. The multihyphenate's evolution from one of pop culture's most beloved stars to a creative force becomes even more evident in her July 2022 cover feature, in which she so graciously sits atop a horse while wearing a head-to-toe Alaïa look. The velvet gown, affixed with gloves, was made complete with a striking feathered headpiece by British American brand Harris Reed and Vivienne Lake, along with Eddie Borgo earrings. It was yet another masterpiece ensemble dreamed to life by her personal stylist, Marni Senofonte, in collaboration with British Vogue's editor in chief, Edward Enninful.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

The Best New Sneaker Designs of 2022 (So Far)

It’s important to champion new, well-executed design. Far too often, footwear brands get in the habit of relying too heavily on their past without looking forward. Retros are great, but wouldn’t it be even better if there were plenty of great new designs that could go on to become the coveted retros of the future?
APPAREL
WWD

Pamela Love Enters Apparel With Rent the Runway

Click here to read the full article. Jewelry designer Pamela Love will introduce her first apparel collection on Thursday, designed in partnership with Rent the Runway. The collection is part of RTR’s Design Collective, which spotlights exclusive collaborations with designers, offering pieces for its customers, manufactured and marketed by RTR. These collections are informed by RTR’s data about what the customer wants and are available via subscription or a la carte.More from WWDDior 2023 Resort Collection PreviewSoulland Men's Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Spring in New York Rent the Runway launched Design Collective in 2018 initially with Prabal Gurung, Derek Lam and Jason...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vice

The ‘punk feminist in disguise’ who brought fashion into the art world

From shooting up Chanel bags to casting bronze Balenciaga pumps, Sylvie Fleury has been turning fashion on its head for more than three decades. Looking at a pair of Balenciaga knife pumps in a store is pretty different from how you look at them in a gallery. For proof, head to the Pinacoteca Agnelli in Turin — a newly opened art institution situated atop the former FIAT factory complex — where you’ll see a spike-studded pair of the coveted shoe proudly displayed in a glass case. Admittedly, they aren’t actually wearable — they’re cast in solid nickel-plated bronze. But, while in a store you’d simply see them as a pair of shoes that you’d beg, steal or borrow to get your hands on, here, they trigger thoughts about the qualities that elicit that desire and what it is about them that would prompt someone to alchemise them in bronze.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

The Best Street Style From Pitti Uomo

The fashion marathon has up and moved from London to Florence, Italy, home to Pitti Uomo, the grandest menswear trade show on earth. It's been a fun couple days, as evidenced by Grace Wales Bonner's titanic show—and by GQ Show Notes, the subscription-only fashion week newsletter from our fashion writer Samuel Hine. But it wouldn't be a fashion week without even more street style. These are a few of our favorite looks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jessica Chastain’s Menswear-Inspired Ralph Lauren Dress Gets Sparkling Spin With Crystal Heels for ‘The Forgiven’ Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Chastain went with a menswear-inspired look for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her film, “The Forgiven,” Tuesday night at the Tribeca Film Festival wearing a look from the Ralph Lauren pre-fall 2022 collection. Chastain’s look was a black georgette halter-neck dress paired with a cream silk tie.More from WWDZosia Mamet, Kyra Sedgwick and More Attended the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's LunchLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged Performance Chastain was joined on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Associated Press

Milan designers invoke joy, nostalgia in menswear

MILAN (AP) — Denim, fringe and chunky rubber sliders. These are the elements of next year’s summer wardrobe emerging from the second day Saturday of Milan Fashion Week menswear previews. Temperatures in Milan were unusually high and the fashion crowd scooted from show to show with the thermometer...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tabitha Brown’s Target Collection Has Dropped—Shop Trendy Swimwear, Dresses & Accessories

Click here to read the full article. Chances are high you’re already a fan of Tabitha Brown—she’s cultivated an audience of millions across her Instagram posts and TikTok videos. The actress and internet personality is notably passionate about her vegan lifestyle, “spreading love” and now, her latest collection with Target.  Tabitha Brown for Target officially dropped today, and is available to shop online and in most stores. The line features a mix of 75 apparel, swimwear and accessory pieces with highly affordable price points; most items are under $30. And more is set to come—Brown has collaborated with Target on three...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Willow Smith Teases New Music With Retro Grunge Aesthetic & Square-Toe Leather Shoes

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith has new music on the way. The Emmy nominated actress and co-host set social media ablaze when she confirmed the news via Instagram on Thursday. “NEW MUSIC IS COMING ON <The 24th>,” she captioned the new post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith) The new photo was immediately flooded with comments from excited fans. The “Purge” artist uploaded what appears to be artwork for the new project. Smith stuck to her grunge aesthetic, pairing a silky oversized top with leather shoes in the colorful shot. Smith’s talent...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy