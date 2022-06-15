ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick County, VA

New owners of Patrick County hospital begin hiring process

By Leanna Scachetti
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUART, Va. (WDBJ) - The new owners of the old Patrick County Hospital are now accepting applications. Foresight Health aims to hire between 200 and 300 people in positions from administration to janitorial staff. Foresight Health now has a website where people can apply online and submit their resumes....

www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 2

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce President retires after 22 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After more than two decades with the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Joyce Waugh is retiring at the end of this year. Waugh first joined the organization in 2000 before becoming president in 2008. Before the chamber, she worked on economic development with Roanoke County and helped start Virginia’s Explore Park.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Harvest Foundation awards $1.1 million grant for child care in Martinsville, Henry County

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Harvest Foundation awards grant for child care in Martinsville, Henry County. The Harvest Foundation in Martinsville has awarded Smart Beginnings Martinsville Henry County a three-year grant of $1,176,443. This funding focuses...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City leaders to discuss personal property tax rebates

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City’s leaders will be discussing giving a rebate to those who have paid their personal property taxes, according to Roanoke City Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds. Moon-Reynolds said the city was projected to get $3,600,000 but expected to get about $6,000,000 from personal property taxes...
ROANOKE, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Couple with stillborn child donates four CuddleCots to rural hospitals

SOUTH HILL — It was devastating. You plan for a baby for nine months, posting progress on social media, celebrating with baby showers, and then all of that is ripped away from you. Every parents’ nightmare had come true for Robby and Haley Emerson of Danville, Sydney Amelia Emerson was stillborn on March 3. Just two months later, the grieving parents donated a CuddleCot to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital. For the families that choose to use it, the little bassinette cools the deceased baby’s temperature to extend time to spend with their baby as part of the closure process. The Emersons’ GoFundMe page raised enough for four CuddleCots, which they are in the process of donating to smaller area hospitals that otherwise couldn’t afford the equipment.
SOUTH HILL, VA
WDBJ7.com

State lawmakers visit Roanoke County to discuss legislative wrap-up

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia state leaders are about to wrap up the legislative year. A few lawmakers visited Roanoke County to share their efforts, and what’s next for the Commonwealth. Senator David Suetterlein (R) and Delegate Joseph McNamara (R) visited Richfield Living Thursday morning. The two gave...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. leaders switch parties amid Parole Board scandal

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Commonwealth’s Attorney and the sheriff of Pulaski County are citing multiple cases of convicted felons being released early and committing new crimes as part of the reason why they’re changing political parties. That includes a recent incident where a man convicted...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville leaders hold the line on real estate rate

Danville landowners will pay the same tax rate in the coming fiscal year, but some of them may see a higher tax bill nonetheless. Danville City Council Tuesday voted unanimously to maintain the current real estate tax rate of 84 cents per $100 valuation. City Manager Ken Larking says the city’s biannual reassessment is underway, and that will mean higher property values for some. “The most recent data shows overall property value increases are at a little less than three percent,” Larking told the panel. “But not all properties will see an increase.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

US House District 6 primary results on June 21, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – The 6th District for the US House is holding a primary to determine the Republican nominee. Incumbent Ben Cline and Merritt Hale are vying to be the Republican nominee for the district, which covers Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley. Cline has held the...
ROANOKE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at NC 268 and Bray Ford Road in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A large woods fire has been reported out at NC 268 and Bray Ford Road, according to Surry County officials. Six departments are on the way to the scene. Fire officials said no houses have been damaged. WFMY is working to confirm more information. Stay...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

State budget includes funding for projects in western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many lawmakers like Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.), returning money to taxpayers topped the list of 2022 budget priorities. “Probably the most important and the most far-reaching is the tax relief being offered,” Suetterlein said in a recent interview. But the budget bill lawmakers...
ROANOKE, VA
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WSLS

Here are your local primary results for June 21, 2022

ROANOKE, Va. – Here are your local primary results for our area. In our region, we have two primaries on the ballot on Tuesday — the US House 6th District and Roanoke City Council. Ben Cline and Merritt Hale are running for the Republican nomination for the 6th...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Landfill fire extinguished in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire & Rescue says there was no property damage after a fire at the Smith Gap Landfill in the 8400 block of Bradshaw Road Thursday morning. Crews say they responded around 4 a.m. after a neighbor to the landfill noticed the glow of...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Landfill: "Clean up your stink"

The smell wasn’t immediately apparent, but as the wind changed, it drifted in — a sour, distasteful stench that Mountain Hill residents say permeates their homes and has caused headaches, coughing, nausea and difficulty breathing for those with health issues. Last week, Julie Griffin was out weed eating...
RINGGOLD, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Town of Stoneville issues boil water advisory

STONEVILLE, N.C. — The Town of Stoneville has issued a boil water advisory, according to Stoneville police. A spokesperson for the department told WFMY News 2 there was an electrical issue at the town’s main water station. Town officials are urging all customers to boil their water before...
STONEVILLE, NC
WSLS

Pulaski County Sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney leave Democratic Party

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County’s Sheriff and Commonwealth’s Attorney have announced that they are leaving the Democratic Party. In a press release sent out on Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Michael Worrell and Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith stated that their departure is due to direct repercussions from changes Democratic legislators made in 2020, including the following:
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

‘Major storms’ reported in Winston-Salem; officials dealing with multiple trees on houses, power outages

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is responding to “major storms” on the east side of the city on Friday afternoon. Multiple trees have fallen on houses, according to a WSFD statement. Around 9,000 homes are currently without power across Forsyth County. Officials are asking anyone who sees flooding or downed power lines […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

