ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBBM News Radio

New environmental report focuses on danger of Lake Michigan's rising water levels

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20x3eC_0gBxd6Pv00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A new report says now is the time to deal with the climate-driven rising of Lake Michigan water levels and the potential for flooding especially since there are so many toxic threats up and down the lakefront.

For instance, the new report points to toxic coal ash ponds at a coal plant near the lake in Waukegan, the closeness of apartment buildings to Lake Michigan in the Rogers Park and South Shore neighborhoods and toxic waste facilities on the Southeast Side.

The reports also warns that intense storms and rising lake waters are threats that need to be dealt with now.

"Policy makers need to look at this," said Howard Learner, executive director of the Environmental Law and Policy Center.

"Business owners need to look at it and we need to do land-use planning, zoning and development decisions differently based on today’s water level realities, not what yesterday’s data was."

Learner said the question is how do we adapt to climate change and rising lake levels and not make a bad situation worse?

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Groundbreaking set for South Shore Line Double Track project

Federal, state and local officials will be on hand Monday to break ground on the much anticipated South Shore Double Track project. The $649 million project will add a second, 16.9-mile track next to the existing line between Gary and Michigan City. Plans for the Double Track project have been...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Water Level#Environmental Law#Climate Change#Toxic Waste#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
WSPY NEWS

Body of Chicago man found in Illinois River near Utica

The body of a Chicago man who went into the Illinois River at Starved Rock State Park Sunday has been found, according to the LaSalle County Coroner's Office. Illinois Conservation Police recovered the body of 21-year-old Giovannie E. Sanchez on the south bank of the river near the Route 178 Bridge in Utica.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Plans for Gary waste-to-fuel plant continue despite delays

A California-based bioenergy company is continuing plans to build a $600 million waste-to-fuel plant in Gary and while addressing concerns from residents. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc. is in the midst of engineering design work for the facility, which is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
GARY, IN
97ZOK

Hidden Tropical-Like Beach in Illinois with Beautiful Blue Water

If you just can't swing the flights and hotel costs for a Caribbean beach vacation this summer, this beach will be a very satisfying substitute for your entire family. Sand under your feet and blue water are all you really need to start purging your brain of work and life stress. Throw in a blue sky, sunlight, a light breeze, and some good reggae music and you'd swear that you just left Illinois for the Bahamas.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Record North Shore

Winnetka beach plan’s mystery property owner comes forward, agrees to remove steel barriers but warns of more delays on board’s decision

Another dramatic chapter in the ongoing saga of the improvement of Elder and Centennial beaches was told Thursday evening, when the landowner who entered into a property exchange agreement with the Winnetka Park Board publicly identified himself and spoke about what he’s willing — and not willing — to do to move the plans forward. […] The post Winnetka beach plan’s mystery property owner comes forward, agrees to remove steel barriers but warns of more delays on board’s decision appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Exploring Glencoe, Winnetka, Wilmette, and Glenview

For a change of pace from the city of Chicago, head north to the suburbs of Glencoe, Winnetka, Wilmette and Glenview. They have a mix of theater, art galleries, boutiques, architectural treasures and great restaurants. Glencoe, IL. This historic village from 1869, became popular with residents of Chicago in the...
WILMETTE, IL
ilikeillinois.com

Did you know? Illinois has a park on the site of a former Army base.

Lake County is home to a beautiful forest preserve bordering Lake Michigan with a unique history. When renowned landscape designer O.C. Simonds came up with the plans for the Fort Sheridan army base in 1889, he met both the military’s needs while also making breathtaking views of Lake Michigan a priority. The site of the historic U.S. Army post (1887–1993) holds national significance for its landscape and architecture design, and for the preparation and training of American soldiers for military service. In 1982, Fort Sheridan was designated a National Historic Landmark by the United States Secretary of the Interior. Fort Sheridan joins 2,540 sites across the country recognized as places that possess exceptional value and quality in illustrating or interpreting the heritage of the United States. Currently, Ninety-four buildings at the Fort are designated National Historic Landmarks. The Fort was officially closed in 1993 and the land was transferred to the Lake County Forest Preserve.
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy