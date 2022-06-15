Heat hits during busy week at Grand Park's ballfields

Colloquially known as Indy, Indianapolis is a small city that’s bursting with attractions. This city is home to 3 Fortune 500 companies, two major league sports clubs, and several museums, including the world’s largest children’s museums. There’s literally a lot to enjoy about the city, and we’re sure you’ll have a blast exploring every corner of it. However, your body might also need some rest and much-deserved massages. So, if you’re long overdue for a deliciously indulging treatment in the city, you should consider staying in one of the best spa hotels in Indianapolis Indiana. Facials, hot stone massages, mani-pedis, huge pools, the following hotels have them all! Can’t wait to spoil yourself? Then let’s take a look at our recommendations!

