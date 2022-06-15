ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Heat hits during busy week at Grand Park's ballfields

 3 days ago
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Hundreds of games are happening this week at Grand Park Sports in Westfield as high school baseball players show off their skills to see if they have what it takes to play college ball. But with the hot weather heating up more than just the...

speedsport.com

The 1964 Hurtubise Roadster

I recently had the pleasure of reminiscing with my uncle, Pete Hurtubise. He recalled fondly those days of working with my dad (Jim), with much emphasis on the 1964 Indianapolis car. It was an innovative car they believed gave them a legitimate shot at an Indianapolis 500 victory. Uncle Pete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Broad Ripple Park pool opens for the season

INDIANAPOLIS — Broad Ripple residents are celebrating the much anticipated — and long-delayed — opening of the Broad Ripple Park pool for the season. To the delight of many, Indy Parks announced the pool was back in business for the first time in two years. The opening was delayed because of the pandemic and then hit by a secondary delay due to staffing shortages.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Brebeuf seeks a baseball state title this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be some celebrating this weekend as the high school baseball state championship games will be held at Victory Field. Four new champs will be crowned, and Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School is hoping to be one of them. 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum caught up with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

9 Restaurants near Indianapolis with Awesome Patios to Take your Kids

It’s patio season, which means taking advantage of these long days and warm nights in Indianapolis by dining outdoors. Here’s a round-up of some family-friendly, must-try restaurants that feature great outdoor dining. Fun Restaurants Near Indianapolis Where Families Can Dine Outside This Summer:. Baby’s. 2147 N. Talbott...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Garfield Park pool

INDIANAPOLIS — Would it surprise you very much to learn that Dave Calabro’s search for your good news this week took him to a local swimming pool?. It was 91 degrees when Dave stopped at the Garfield Park pool, and he found people of all ages seeking relief from the scorching temperatures.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Concerts tonight, and even more this weekend

Lafayette Symphony Orchestra: The B-Side Track 6: Percussion Posse will play at 7:30 p.m. at Rat Pak Venue, 102 N. 3rd St. Lafayette. Led by Charlie Hamrick, the LSO Percussion Section is back on the B-Side bringing the beats that get you moving and out on the dance floor. Free garage parking around the corner on Columbia Street is available. Cash bar available.
rockmnation.com

Recruiting is already looking VERY different under Dennis Gates

After 5 years of covering and watching Cuonzo Martin and his more reserved approach to recruiting, the last few weeks and even months watching Dennis Gates has left us all shellshocked. From the roster turnover so far, to the offer list which continues to grow and grow, what we’ve learned...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby)

The Best Aquarium in Indiana (And Two Nearby) It’s been more than 150 years since Indiana decided to be known as “The Hoosier State,” and most people who live in Indiana are proud to call themselves Hoosiers. Indiana touches on Lake Michigan and has 19 lakes of its own that are all more than 500 acres in size.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Relief from the Heat - Weekend Forecast

INDIANAPOLIS — The weekend is here and so is relief from the high heat and humidity. It will be a clear and milder Friday night with evening temperatures falling into the 70s and overnight lows near 60 degrees. Mainly sunny skies are in the Saturday forecast and it will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Lawrence W. Inlow Park in Carmel has Reopened

The Carmel’s newly remodeled Lawrence W. Inlow Park is something out of a child’s wild imagination:. The playground’s crowning feature is a “skywalk” that is so massive and tall that it can be seen from the street. The skywalk includes an enclosed, 32-foot long and 16-foot high rope walkway, banked by slides and numerous rope climbing structures on either side.
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

All Aboard! Travel by Miniature Train with the Indiana Live Steamers

If your kids love trains, this activity is for you! From May through October, visitors can travel by miniature train during a public ride day held once a month at Indiana Live Steamers in Franklin, Indiana. Experience traveling by mini train on this miniature transportation network. The trains go about...
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

Here's a list of 2022 Juneteenth events planned in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Juneteenth is the nation's newest federal holiday. It recognizes the day when the last enslaved people in Texas learned they were free on June 19, 1865. The United States celebrated its first federally-recognized Juneteenth in 2021 after President Joe Biden signed a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day. It became the nation's 12th federal holiday -- the first one added since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was established in 1983.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
travelnowsmart.com

11 Best Spa Hotels in Indianapolis

Colloquially known as Indy, Indianapolis is a small city that’s bursting with attractions. This city is home to 3 Fortune 500 companies, two major league sports clubs, and several museums, including the world’s largest children’s museums. There’s literally a lot to enjoy about the city, and we’re sure you’ll have a blast exploring every corner of it. However, your body might also need some rest and much-deserved massages. So, if you’re long overdue for a deliciously indulging treatment in the city, you should consider staying in one of the best spa hotels in Indianapolis Indiana. Facials, hot stone massages, mani-pedis, huge pools, the following hotels have them all! Can’t wait to spoil yourself? Then let’s take a look at our recommendations!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Indiana Mechanic Find Unique Stowaway Tucked Under SUV

You've likely read or heard stories about stray cats climbing up under parked cars looking for a place to catch a nap or get warm. This story is kind of like that, but I'm guessing this mechanic in Kokomo, Indiana would have preferred finding a cat in the SUV he was working on instead of what was actually hiding in there.
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

New Orleans-style treat keeps Hoosiers cool

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Ice cream trucks across central Indiana are doing their part to keep Hoosiers cool this week. That includes Aw'sum Snoballs of Greenwood. Operations Manager Melonie Collings said the summer season keeps her team extremely busy. "The summer starts getting planned back in January," Collings said. "I...
GREENWOOD, IN
