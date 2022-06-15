Austin Code Department Receives TAMIO Award of Excellence for its Digital Annual Report

The Austin Code Department is proud to announce their recent recognition from the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO). The Department earned the Award for Excellence for its 2021 Annual Report. The Electronic Report category recognizes official year-end summary for the governing body including annual reports developed primarily for digital distribution.

"At Austin Code we take pride in the work that is produced by everyone who is part of our organization,” said José G. Roig, Director of the Austin Code Department. “Code inspectors lead the way insuring that the City of Austin is a safe and livable city and paired with the efforts of our talented IT team, we are mindful to present data in a way that is accessible and easy to understand. Everyone at Austin Code plays an integral role to maximize our efficiency as we serve the City of Austin and this award-winning Annual Report not only tells our story, but is forward-thinking with our growth in language access and digital accessibility."

The Annual Report highlighted the Department’s projects and services during the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The report is available digitally in three fully supported languages, English, Spanish, and simplified Chinese. The report emphasizes the department’s commitment to the Austin community by expanding on themes of “people, communities, and connections.”

Some of the judges' comments on the awards entry include:

“Austin's Code Department's digital report is very easy to navigate and understand. The use of graphics, animation and videos gave visitors the ability to interact with the page as opposed to just a standard PDF report. By incorporating the videos, the community is also able to get a sense of who the code enforcement officers are and what it is that they do. Great job!”

“Great work. Love the inclusive language options.”

The purpose of the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers is to advance and promote the active cooperation and exchange of information and ideas among Texas cities; to promote the proficiency of public information and communication managers; to render whatever public relations assistance possible to any municipality or organization; and to promote recognition outside the organization for achievement in the area of communicating with the public.

Link to the annual report: https://data.austintexas.gov/stories/s/2021-Annual-Report/apjs-2nuf/

Link to full list of 2022 TAMIO award winners: https://texastamio.org/2022-tami-winners/