Russian Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Ammo Go Up in Flames After Pinpoint Strike

Video from Ukrainian military officials purports to show a Russian infantry fighting vehicle and ammunition going up in balls of smoke and flames following pinpoint artillery strikes from Ukrainian troops.

Zenger News obtained the footage from the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, on Tuesday.

The brigade said (in Ukrainian): "Artillerymen of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Knights of the First Winter Campaign remind the Russian occupiers with accurate shots that they will have no quiet place on Ukrainian soil.

"Our 'Gods of War' professionally turned tens of millions of rubles in the form of a BMP-3 with ammunition into a beautiful fire, which is a pleasure to watch."

The BMP-3 is a Soviet and Russian infantry fighting vehicle, successor to the BMP-1 and BMP-2. It entered service in 1987. It is also used by the Ukrainian military.

The brigade, headquartered in Chornomorske in the Odesa Oblast region, did not specify where in Ukraine the strike took place.

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation" to "liberate the Donbas." June 15 marks the 112th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and June 15, Russia had lost 32,750 personnel, 1,440 tanks, 3,528 armored fighting vehicles, 722 artillery systems, 230 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 97 anti-aircraft systems, 213 warplanes, 179 helicopters, 2,485 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 warships, 591 unmanned aerial vehicles, 55 pieces of special equipment, and 129 cruise missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is suffering "painful losses" in its eastern Donbas region. He stressed that Ukraine needs modern anti-missile weapons to defend its territory. The United Kingdom and the United States have said they are sending long-range missile systems to Ukraine, but Ukrainian officials have said that weapons are not arriving fast enough. An adviser to Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyak, has said that to end the war, they need "1,000 howitzers caliber 155 mm; 300 MLRS; 500 tanks; 2000 armored vehicles; 1,000 drones."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of more attacks in Ukraine if the West sends long-range weapons.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, it has been reported there are ongoing attempts to set up a civilian corridor out of the encircled city of Severodonetsk. It isn't clear if Russia has halted its attacks in the key eastern city to allow for evacuation, and hundreds of civilians are said to be trapped in a chemical plant.

The Russian army has said that evacuated civilians will be transported to separatist-controlled areas of the Luhansk Oblast region, but previous humanitarian corridor attempts have struggled to stay open.

Russian forces now control most of Severodonetsk after a month of intense combat, according to British military intelligence.

Also, NATO ministers are in Brussels for talks as Russia's military advances in the Donbas region prompt pleas from Ukrainian officials for more Western weapons.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .