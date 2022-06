DEVON, PA — “While completed home sales and the number of homes on the market have decreased compared to May of last year, we are seeing signs that the number of homes for sale will soon increase slightly,” remarks Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Fox & Roach President Joan Docktor. “While this may cause a minimal slowing of the market, I am confident that it will be a seller’s market for at least the next year,” Docktor adds.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO