Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley County School Board may file lawsuit against new law they believe to be unconstitutional

By Raymond Owens
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County School Board members are concerned over a newly passed law they feel violates constitutional rights.

Bill S910 , sponsored by State Sen. Larry Grooms, said the Berkeley County School Board should have nine members, of which eight should be elected from single-member districts where they reside, while one member should be elected from the county at large.

“It came into law just a couple of weeks ago and what it does is it changes the configuration of the Berkeley County School Board from nine seats to eight seats with an at-large seat,” said board member Kristin Tanner. “What they were trying to do was mirror county council.”

Changing the number of seats is not the real concern. Tanner said the odd number of board members, districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9, will have to run for re-election in November when they have only served half of the four-year terms that voters elected them to.

“The bill cut short the terms of a school board members that were elected in November 2020,” she said. “The constitutionality part comes into play with our constituents. They voted in November 2020 for us to have four-year terms and they’re taking that right away and so their voices are not being heard.”

The Berkeley County School Board voted Tuesday night to look at the constitutionality of the law.

Charleston PD mourns passing of retired Mounted Patrol horse, Marty

Tanner believes the law was passed for political reasons, specifically to get a chance to change the board members who were elected in 2020.

“I’m very concerned that there is a political agenda behind this. That is my personal feeling as an individual board member. I do believe they are trying to get us out,” she said.

She said when Charleston County’s school board districts were changed, those changes did not go into effect for two years, allowing board members to serve their full terms.

Tanner said the Berkeley County School District is planning to possibly file a lawsuit.

“The only way to challenge this – the only way to challenge the constitutionality of the law is through the judicial system.”

Tanner said she is hoping the school district will file a lawsuit by at least August when the filing deadline happens.

Randy Tennant
3d ago

New law is capable of disrupting BCSD in many ways. All of them good. But BCSD sees this an end to the gravey they have been getting.

live5news.com

Teachers leaving public schools for reasons other than pay

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teachers are leaving public education in droves. The latest data compiled by SC for Ed, a teacher advocacy group, shows more than 3,400 open positions across the state. As of June 12, that number is closer to 650 for just the Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester District...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Run off required for County Council seat

A run-off election between Democratic candidates Hiram EM Davis and Maryann Blake for the County Council At Large seat will be held on June 28. Early voting begins on June 22, 23, 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The run-off for this particular democratic seat is for voters who voted in the democratic primary. Also eligible to vote in the run-offs, are voters who did not vote in either primary held on June 14th. Voters who previously voted must stay with the same party.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
City
Goose Creek, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Education
Charleston County, SC
Education
The Post and Courier

General Notices - NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF RESOLUTION

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF RESOLUTION Notice is hereby given that by the adoption of a resolution dated June 13, 2022, the Commissioners ofthe North Charleston Sewer District have authorized the formation of a joint authority sewer system to be created by the Commissioners of Public Works of the City of Charleston d/b/a Charleston Water System, the Commissioners of Public Works of the Town of Mount Pleasant d/b/a Mount Pleasant Waterworks, and the North Charleston Sewer District. The joint authority sewer system is to be created pursuant to the Joint Authority Water and Sewer Systems Act, Title 6, Chapter 25 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina 1976, as amended (the "Act") to undertake a joint regional resource recovery facility project operated for the purposes set forth in the Act. This notice is required by Section 6-25-40 of the Act and precedes the filing of an application with the South Carolina Secretary of State for a corporate certificate designating the system as a public body and as a body corporate and politic under the provisions of the Act. AD# 2007956.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston discussing a Rental Registry Pilot Program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston’s Public Safety Committee is talking about a program to communicate with landlords if livability issues arise at their property. The Rental Registry Pilot Program aims to record the information of every landlord who owns a property across the city. “What we’re really seeking is those properties that might […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown approves $41.7 million budget with utility rate increases

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown City Council approved a $41.7 million budget for 2023 on June 16, complete with utility rate increases and pay raises for city employees employed prior to January 2022. The utility rate increases run 30 percent for water, 11.5 percent for sewer, 2.4 percent for stormwater...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Person
Larry Grooms
WCBD Count on 2

Trash pickup delayed for parts of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash pickup will be delayed by one day in parts of Charleston during the week of June 20.  The City of Charleston announced that residents on the peninsula, inner West Ashley, and James Island will have their pickup delayed by one day due to the city’s recognition of Juneteenth on June 20.  […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton gets four new magistrates

New magistrates for Colleton County have been sworn into office. Last week, Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill stood in the CÔolleton County Courthouse and led the new magistrates in their oath of office. Newly-sworn magistrates are Harriet Bonds, Kenneth “KC” Campbell, Bert Duffie, Sophia T. Henderson, and...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD Security official gives insight on safety measures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A security official at the Charleston County School District took questions on Wednesday about the district’s current safety measures and ways they hope to improve. “There’s still a lot to learn from the situation in Texas but we’re certainly always conducting a comprehensive review of our plans, particularly after something like […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD officials discuss school security amid calls from lawmakers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District is giving an update on its security policies amid calls from local lawmakers to discuss safety. Michael Reidenbach, the Executive Director of Security and Emergency Management for CCSD, outlined current security measures during Monday’s Committee of the Whole Meeting. CCSD’s safety measures can be found here. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
#Politics Legislative#Politics Local#Politics State#Mirror County Council
WCBD Count on 2

Intellectual disability inclusion program to address workforce challenges, educate businesses

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce is planning an informative event that focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. On June 22, MPCC will hold its half-day event, “Food for Thought: Intellectual Disabilities and the Workplace.” MPCC says the goal of the event is to educate businesses on […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County prepares for primary election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Polls for the South Carolina primary election are just hours away from opening and News 2 is helping you with what you need to know before you cast your ballot. Doors are getting ready to open at 99 polling locations across the Lowcountry and Charleston County Board of Election officials and […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Kelvin Washington defeats incumbent Tiffany Cooks in Williamsburg County Supervisor race

Kelvin Washington defeated incumbent Tiffany Cooks in the Democratic primary election for Williamsburg County Supervisor. Washington will have the inside track to win the general election in November as there was no Republican primary in the county that is overwhelmingly Democratic. “I’m thankful to the awesome folks of Williamsburg County,”...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County announces multiple projects to resurface 43 roads

Multiple roadway resurfacing projects are underway across the county. More than 40 roads are in need of resurfacing, with the first 12 projects beginning earlier this month in the Ladson subdivisions of Tall Pines and Willowbrook, according to a Berkeley County press release. All projects are funded by the county's transportation committee.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
FireRescue1

15 years later: ‘We are home-growing our leaders’ in Charleston

Fifteen years ago, Captain Mike Benke, Captain Billy Hutchinson, Captain Louis Mulkey, Engineer Mark Kelsey, Engineer Brad Baity, Assistant Engineer Michael French, Firefighter Earl Drayton, Firefighter Brandon Thompson and Firefighter Melvin Champaign made the ultimate sacrifice in Charleston, South Carolina. They went to work that morning, as some of them...
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Georgetown woman sentenced to life in prison without parole under SC two strikes law

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgetown woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole under South Carolina’s two strikes law Friday. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced on Friday, a Georgetown County jury convicted Shannon Lane Bone, 40, of armed robbery and she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole under the South Carolina two strikes law.
GEORGETOWN, SC
