Sheriff’s Department retirement ring stolen, search on for thief

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The search is on for a stolen Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office retirement ring.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook the ring disappeared during remodeling work on a home in Barrow County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the ring vanished in the last month.

The ring features a badge and reads ‘Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Retirement.’

If you have any information on the location of the ring or the person who took it, call Investigator Couch at 770-307-3080 at extension 3987, 678-979-5756 or email bryan.couch@barrowsheriff.com.

