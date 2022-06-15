Obituary – Stephen P. Elliott

William D. Bumgardner, Sr, 73, of Staunton, passed away at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, on Friday, May 13, 2022. He was born May 19, 1948, in Lincoln, to Glenn F. Bumgardner and Juanita F. Ellegood Bumgardner. He married Brenda J. Doeller Bumgardner on May 9, 1967. They were married for...
ST. LOUIS – One of the top barbeque restaurants in the St. Louis region is expanding its footprint in Jefferson County. Sugarfire Smokehouse is planning to open a new restaurant in Arnold, Missouri, this fall. The new location is planned in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue, though the grand opening date is still to be determined.
ST. LOUIS — Country music star Toby Keith recently revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis. The 60-year-old singer posted the news on social media, putting stomach cancer in the spotlight. Dr. Olivia Aranha, a Washington University physician at the Siteman Cancer Center, sat down with FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda and...
A field of graves is pictured at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Millstadt, the site where the remains of five unidentified Black men who were killed in a 1917 East St. Louis race riot were relocated. (Capitol News Illinois photo by Beth Hundsdorfer) Capitol News Illinois. It was a...
ST. LOUIS – A judge sentenced a 25-year-old woman to three life terms in prison in connection with the deaths of a Maryland Heights father and his toddler son in 2018. Onyai Turner pleaded guilty in February to six felonies in the case, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.
COTTAGE HILLS - The Cottage Hills VFW, 121 S. Williams St., will host the 2nd Annual Hopperfest from 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 17 and Noon-11 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
The event will feature various vendors as well as food and drinks. Bands listed for Friday's lineup are as follows
6-7 p.m.: Left Royal 7-8 p.m.: Frank Anthony 8-9 p.m.: Suburun Rocket 9-10 p.m.: Atomic Heart 10-11p.m.: Trip Wire
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old St. Louis woman who pleaded guilty to stabbing a man and his young son to death has been sentenced to three life sentences plus 90 years. Onyai Turner was sentenced Friday in the February 2018 deaths of Malcom Mathis II and his 22-month-old son Malcom Mathis III and the wounding of a woman and Mathis’ 4-year-old daughter. Authorities said Turner and her boyfriend 25-year-old Traveon Sims, attacked the family in their Maryland Heights home. Sims was sentenced last year to life without parole. Authorities said Mathis had kicked Sims out of their home months before the attacks.
A Barnhart man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Old Highway 21 north of Old Orchard Road on Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Zachary Hampton was driving a 2009 Honda, lost control, overturned, and slid off the right side of the roadway. Hampton was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 8 o’clock Thursday night.
BELLFLOWER, Mo. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after a standoff Thursday. Charles L. Story, 40, is currently sitting in jail with bonds from two active warrants out of the State of Illinois with bonds totaling $90,000. Police were searching for Story to question...
PONTOON BEACH - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn and Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic are requesting assistance in identifying a deceased individual found in a wooded area in Pontoon Beach on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The two describe the individual as an adult male with mixed ancestry, not...
Following a pause during the pandemic, the Kirkwood Route 66 Cars & Guitars Festival returned last weekend, drawing thousands of people to downtown Kirkwood. The last time the festival was held was in 2019, which was the third year for the annual event. The three-year pause did little to diminish the passion and pride the community has for the event. That passion was evident in downtown Kirkwood on Saturday, June 11, with a crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 people, according to event organizer Donna Poe.
A religious organization that adheres to an unconventional religious doctrine is cropping up all around West County, including Chesterfield, Wildwood and Eureka. The St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church also has purchased an $8.3 million mansion in Tampa Bay from a co-owner of the Buccaneers football team. While the church’s address on that mortgage is listed as Chesterfield, Missouri, the church also has been described as being based in Taylor, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
Chase McDowell has brought the Sit Means Sit Franchise to St. Louis. Sit Means Sit is the largest U.S. based dog training company and has over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. They are attention based, balanced trainers that work with any age, any breed and any problem dog.
A Gasconade County teenager and a woman are seriously injured when their car is hit by a semi in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 15- year old girl from Owensville drove onto Highway 50 from Klemme Road near Gerald Tuesday afternoon. As she did, she entered the path of a semi which collided with the side of her car.
