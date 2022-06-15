Obituary – Stephen P. Elliott

Following a pause during the pandemic, the Kirkwood Route 66 Cars & Guitars Festival returned last weekend, drawing thousands of people to downtown Kirkwood. The last time the festival was held was in 2019, which was the third year for the annual event. The three-year pause did little to diminish the passion and pride the community has for the event. That passion was evident in downtown Kirkwood on Saturday, June 11, with a crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 people, according to event organizer Donna Poe.

