Kansas City, MO

Chiefs' defensive unit focused on 'grit' this offseason

By Hayley Lewis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continued their offseason program with day two of mandatory minicamp on Wednesday. Two members of the defense — Chris Jones and Willie Gay — spoke with the media after. Jones...

